Dec 2 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,258.3 52,798.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 127 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,099.3 41,749.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 74 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,159.0 11,049.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 53 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.17%, 2044 2,000.00 7.96 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 14, 2016 2,500.00 7.03 Mar 03, 2016 2,000.00 7.14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.69%, PFC 2019 750.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019 750.00 8.23 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020 309.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 250.00 103.5200 103.5200 103.5200 103.5200 8.2725 8.67%, IDFB 2025* 1 100.00 101.2793 101.2793 101.2793 101.2793 8.4500 Total 2 350.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, FCL 2016* 1 250.00 100.4699 100.4699 100.4699 100.4699 8.6000 9.9594%, FCL 2016* 1 250.00 100.5463 100.5463 100.5463 100.5463 8.6000 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 2 309.00 100.9642 100.9638 100.9638 100.9639 8.4000 8.65%, LICH 2020A* 1 200.00 100.8737 100.8737 100.8737 100.8737 8.4000 Total 5 1009.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 99.7350 99.7350 99.7350 99.7350 7.7241 8.40%, 2024 1 250.00 103.1300 103.1300 103.1300 103.1300 7.8912 7.72%, 2025 4 1950.00 100.1800 99.9575 99.9575 100.0867 7.7065 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 7.7221 7.88%, 2030 2 500.00 100.1050 100.1000 100.1000 100.1025 7.8658 9.20%, 2030 2 250.00 110.1700 110.1700 110.1700 110.1700 8.0131 8.32%, 2032 1 500.00 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 8.0107 8.30%, 2042 2 300.00 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 8.0036 9.23%, 2043 1 1000.00 113.2180 113.2180 113.2180 113.2180 8.0362 8.17%, 2044 2 2000.00 102.3624 102.3500 102.3500 102.3562 7.9606 8.13%, 2045 1 1000.00 102.1461 102.1461 102.1461 102.1461 7.9400 Total 18 8500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.4491 100.4491 100.4491 100.4491 8.0600 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 750.00 103.3510 103.3510 103.3510 103.3510 8.2300 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 750.00 104.2519 104.2519 104.2519 104.2519 8.1200 8.93%, PGC 2020A* 1 50.00 102.8492 102.8492 102.8492 102.8492 8.1800 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 102.4406 102.4406 102.4406 102.4406 8.1650 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 100.4387 100.4387 100.4387 100.4387 8.2300 Total 6 1800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.23%, GUJ 2025 1 250.00 100.5780 100.5780 100.5780 100.5780 8.1400 8.15%, MP 2025 3 1049.30 99.9920 99.9584 99.9584 99.9776 8.1521 7.97%, TN 2025 1 100.00 99.2600 99.2600 99.2600 99.2600 8.0779 Total 5 1399.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2016 2 2000.00 98.2522 98.2500 98.2522 98.2511 7.1397 Jan 14, 2016 3 2500.00 99.1976 99.1976 99.1976 99.1976 7.0300 Total 5 4500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 10, 2016 2 1350.00 98.1203 98.1203 98.1203 98.1203 7.1350 Jan 14, 2016 1 500.00 99.1976 99.1976 99.1976 99.1976 7.0300 Feb 25, 2016 1 1350.00 98.3845 98.3845 98.3845 98.3845 7.1350 Total 4 3200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016 1 500.00 96.4058 96.4058 96.4058 96.4058 7.1700 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 