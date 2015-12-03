Dec 3 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,770.0 74,568.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 172 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,500.0 57,249.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 91 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,270.0 17,319.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 5,000.00 7.90 8.79%, 2021 5,000.00 7.86 7.88%, 2030 1,250.00 7.95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 1,200.00 8.20 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, NBRD 2020 500.00 8.10 Banks Bond ---------- 9.17%, IDFB 2024 500.00 8.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF 1 10.00 99.4397 99.4397 99.4397 99.4397 10.8300 8.64%, IDFB 2020* 1 50.00 100.8388 100.8388 100.8388 100.8388 8.3725 9.17%, IDFB 2024* 1 500.00 104.2568 104.2568 104.2568 104.2568 8.4532 Total 3 560.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 100.3590 100.3590 100.3590 100.3590 8.4200 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 2 400.00 103.3939 103.3939 103.3939 103.3939 8.3200 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 500.00 101.2493 101.2493 101.2493 101.2493 8.3314 8.97%, LICH 2019 1 10.00 101.7798 101.7798 101.7798 101.7798 8.4000 9.35%, TML 2023* 1 250.00 101.8621 101.8621 101.8621 101.8621 9.0000 Total 6 1360.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 7.7308 8.79%, 2021 2 5000.00 104.3298 104.3298 104.3298 104.3298 7.8600 8.35%, 2022 2 5000.00 102.2562 102.2562 102.2562 102.2562 7.8950 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 7.6928 7.35%, 2024 1 200.00 97.7100 97.7100 97.7100 97.7100 7.7198 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 7.6999 6.90%, 2026 1 750.00 92.1029 92.1029 92.1029 92.1029 8.0500 7.88%, 2030 2 1250.00 100.1450 99.2300 100.1450 99.4130 7.9474 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 102.5600 102.5600 102.5600 102.5600 7.9684 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 103.6062 103.6062 103.6062 103.6062 7.5775 8.17%, 2044 1 500.00 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 7.9785 Total 14 14750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 500.00 100.2046 100.2046 100.2046 100.2046 8.1000 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 250.00 100.8854 100.8854 100.8854 100.8854 8.1000 Total 2 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.80%, HUD 2016* 1 200.00 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 7.5700 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 102.6972 102.6972 102.6972 102.6972 8.0397 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 104.2022 104.2022 104.2022 104.2022 8.0700 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.8912 100.8912 100.8912 100.8912 8.2450 8.96%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.2542 102.2542 102.2542 102.2542 8.2400 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 300.00 103.7364 103.7364 103.7364 103.7364 8.0800 8.40%, PGC 2020A* 1 250.00 100.9458 100.9458 100.9458 100.9458 8.1300 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 400.00 103.5632 103.5632 103.5632 103.5632 7.9500 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 102.7881 102.7881 102.7881 102.7881 8.1500 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 104.0899 104.0899 104.0899 104.0899 8.0900 8.37%, RECL 2020* 2 1200.00 100.6697 100.6318 100.6318 100.6634 8.2046 8.87%, RECL 2020* 2 100.00 102.1687 102.0980 102.0980 102.1334 8.2275 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 99.6642 99.6642 99.6642 99.6642 8.2700 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 100.0995 100.0995 100.0995 100.0995 8.2400 Total 17 3600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.99%, MAH 2025 2 500.00 99.2481 99.2481 99.2481 99.2481 8.1000 8.37%, PUN 2020 1 250.00 101.1548 101.1548 101.1548 101.1548 8.0700 Total 3 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 