Dec 18 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,211.9 111,506.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 334 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,271.9 80,145.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 187 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,940.0 31,361.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 147 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.08%, 2022 4,000.00 7.85 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 17, 2016 3,871.90 7.19 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 7.71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2020 550.00 8.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 300.00 8.39 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.84%, LICH 2016 250.00 8.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 2 550.00 100.6191 100.5175 100.5175 100.5267 8.5777 9.84%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.9867 100.9867 100.9867 100.9867 8.6490 9.80%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 101.9703 101.9703 101.9703 101.9703 8.5474 9.51%, LICH 2019* 2 200.00 103.0600 102.9396 102.9396 102.9998 8.4700 Total 6 1100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 7.6921 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.0700 102.0700 102.0700 102.0700 7.7121 8.08%, 2022 2 4000.00 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 7.8452 7.68%, 2023 1 50.00 99.7400 99.7400 99.7400 99.7400 7.7238 7.72%, 2025 2 700.00 100.1200 100.0800 100.0800 100.0914 7.7048 8.33%, 2026 1 100.00 102.3200 102.3200 102.3200 102.3200 7.9992 7.88%, 2030 3 750.00 99.9250 99.8700 99.8700 99.9067 7.8888 8.30%, 2042 2 100.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 8.0709 8.17%, 2044 3 600.00 101.6000 101.3200 101.3200 101.4667 8.0380 8.13%, 2045 1 700.00 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 7.6726 Total 17 8250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, EXIM 2025* 1 50.00 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 8.1999 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, IRFC 2017* 1 150.00 102.5070 102.5070 102.5070 102.5070 8.1000 8.50%, NHPC 2022* 1 50.00 100.8691 100.8691 100.8691 100.8691 8.3000 8.54%, NHPC 2022* 1 100.00 101.1695 101.1695 101.1695 101.1695 8.3000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 300.00 101.5937 101.5937 101.5937 101.5937 8.3850 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 100.3151 100.3151 100.3151 100.3151 8.2900 8.27%, RECL 2022* 1 90.00 99.5957 99.5957 99.5957 99.5957 8.3371 Total 7 790.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.54%, KRN 2023 1 300.00 107.3550 107.3550 107.3550 107.3550 8.2300 9.41%, KRN 2024 1 350.00 106.9271 106.9271 106.9271 106.9271 8.2200 8.90%, RAJ 2024 1 250.00 104.1016 104.1016 104.1016 104.1016 8.2300 8.96%, TN 2024 1 100.00 104.4421 104.4421 104.4421 104.4421 8.2250 Total 4 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 17, 2016 2 3871.90 98.3151 98.3151 98.3151 98.3151 7.1900 Total 2 3871.90 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 11, 2016 1 750.00 98.9875 98.9875 98.9875 98.9875 7.1800 Total 1 750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 21, 2016 1 400.00 95.9463 95.9463 95.9463 95.9463 7.2400 Total 1 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 