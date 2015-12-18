Dec 18 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,211.9 111,506.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 39 334
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,271.9 80,145.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 25 187
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,940.0 31,361.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 14 147
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.08%, 2022 4,000.00 7.85
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 17, 2016 3,871.90 7.19
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 7.71
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.75%, HDFC 2020 550.00 8.58
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.65%, PFC 2024 300.00 8.39
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.84%, LICH 2016 250.00 8.65
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.75%, HDFC 2020* 2 550.00 100.6191 100.5175 100.5175 100.5267 8.5777
9.84%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.9867 100.9867 100.9867 100.9867 8.6490
9.80%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 101.9703 101.9703 101.9703 101.9703 8.5474
9.51%, LICH 2019* 2 200.00 103.0600 102.9396 102.9396 102.9998 8.4700
Total 6 1100.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 7.6921
8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.0700 102.0700 102.0700 102.0700 7.7121
8.08%, 2022 2 4000.00 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 7.8452
7.68%, 2023 1 50.00 99.7400 99.7400 99.7400 99.7400 7.7238
7.72%, 2025 2 700.00 100.1200 100.0800 100.0800 100.0914 7.7048
8.33%, 2026 1 100.00 102.3200 102.3200 102.3200 102.3200 7.9992
7.88%, 2030 3 750.00 99.9250 99.8700 99.8700 99.9067 7.8888
8.30%, 2042 2 100.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 8.0709
8.17%, 2044 3 600.00 101.6000 101.3200 101.3200 101.4667 8.0380
8.13%, 2045 1 700.00 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 7.6726
Total 17 8250.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.18%, EXIM 2025* 1 50.00 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 8.1999
Total 1 50.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.81%, IRFC 2017* 1 150.00 102.5070 102.5070 102.5070 102.5070 8.1000
8.50%, NHPC 2022* 1 50.00 100.8691 100.8691 100.8691 100.8691 8.3000
8.54%, NHPC 2022* 1 100.00 101.1695 101.1695 101.1695 101.1695 8.3000
8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 300.00 101.5937 101.5937 101.5937 101.5937 8.3850
8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 100.3151 100.3151 100.3151 100.3151 8.2900
8.27%, RECL 2022* 1 90.00 99.5957 99.5957 99.5957 99.5957 8.3371
Total 7 790.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
9.54%, KRN 2023 1 300.00 107.3550 107.3550 107.3550 107.3550 8.2300
9.41%, KRN 2024 1 350.00 106.9271 106.9271 106.9271 106.9271 8.2200
8.90%, RAJ 2024 1 250.00 104.1016 104.1016 104.1016 104.1016 8.2300
8.96%, TN 2024 1 100.00 104.4421 104.4421 104.4421 104.4421 8.2250
Total 4 1000.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 17, 2016 2 3871.90 98.3151 98.3151 98.3151 98.3151 7.1900
Total 2 3871.90
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Feb 11, 2016 1 750.00 98.9875 98.9875 98.9875 98.9875 7.1800
Total 1 750.00
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jul 21, 2016 1 400.00 95.9463 95.9463 95.9463 95.9463 7.2400
Total 1 400.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
