Dec 30 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 42,089.5 100,789.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 225 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,514.5 68,564.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 110 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,575.0 32,225.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 115 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 3,300.00 7.61 6.05%, 2019A 3,300.00 7.62 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2016 9,873.20 7.17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.61%, LICH 2019 1,000.00 8.46 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 8.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2019 500.00 8.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 4 344.00 102.4287 102.4287 102.4287 102.4287 8.4397 8.6580%, IDFB 2018* 1 140.00 100.3425 100.3425 100.3425 100.3425 8.5400 Total 5 484.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 1 100.00 101.2138 101.2138 101.2138 101.2138 8.5400 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.7672 102.7672 102.7672 102.7672 8.5000 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.9393 102.9393 102.9393 102.9393 8.5000 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 2 450.00 100.6677 100.6663 100.6663 100.6671 8.5450 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 2 150.00 104.6611 104.6611 104.6611 104.6611 8.5350 9.18%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 8.5500 9.65%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 102.7464 102.7464 102.7464 102.7464 8.4900 8.61%, LICH 2019* 1 1000.00 100.4479 100.4479 100.4479 100.4479 8.4600 8.75%, LICH 2020* 1 1000.00 100.7892 100.7892 100.7892 100.7892 8.5000 8.95%, LICH 2020 1 10.00 101.2006 101.2006 101.2006 101.2006 8.6000 8.55%, LICH 2025A* 1 50.00 100.0685 100.0685 100.0685 100.0685 8.5200 8.90%, LTFN 2016A* 1 141.00 99.7495 99.7495 99.7495 99.7495 8.9500 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 250.00 99.9461 99.9461 99.9461 99.9461 8.5300 9.15%, STF 2019* 2 100.00 99.9886 99.8815 99.8815 99.9351 9.1500 8.79%, TUBE 2018* 1 100.00 99.5418 99.5418 99.5418 99.5418 8.9500 Total 18 4651.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 2 3300.00 99.0126 99.0126 99.0126 99.0126 7.6100 6.05%, 2019A 2 3300.00 95.7552 95.7552 95.7552 95.7552 7.6150 8.12%, 2020 3 3250.00 101.6519 101.5947 101.5947 101.6029 7.7220 8.27%, 2020 2 3000.00 102.2056 102.2000 102.2000 102.2037 7.6730 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 7.8729 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 7.9614 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 107.0595 107.0595 107.0595 107.0595 8.0200 7.72%, 2025 2 200.00 99.8050 99.7800 99.8050 99.7988 7.7488 8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 101.7021 101.7021 101.7021 101.7021 8.0300 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 101.8563 101.8563 101.8563 101.8563 8.0300 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 99.4450 99.4450 99.4450 99.4450 7.9436 7.95%, 2032 4 1350.00 99.4300 99.3456 99.3456 99.4015 8.0138 8.33%, 2036 3 1000.00 102.1692 101.9180 102.1692 101.9808 8.1288 8.13%, 2045 1 200.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.0760 Total 25 17450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.2130 104.2130 104.2130 104.2130 7.9100 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.2753 104.2753 104.2753 104.2753 7.9100 Total 2 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 101.8272 101.8272 101.8272 101.8272 8.2300 8.85%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 102.4331 102.4331 102.4331 102.4331 8.2300 9.69%, PFC 2019* 3 300.00 104.0438 104.0438 104.0438 104.0438 8.1700 8.60%, PFC 2024* 1 200.00 100.8855 100.8855 100.8855 100.8855 8.4284 8.98%, PFC 2024* 2 290.00 103.1132 103.0824 103.0824 103.0866 8.4493 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 150.00 105.6677 105.6677 105.6677 105.6677 8.4186 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 98.7888 98.7888 98.7888 98.7888 8.3400 8.05%, RECL 2018* 2 500.00 99.7043 99.7043 99.7043 99.7043 8.1500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 200.00 100.9879 100.9879 100.9879 100.9879 8.1400 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 102.0526 102.0526 102.0526 102.0526 8.2800 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.8734 101.8734 101.8734 101.8734 8.3000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 3 200.00 102.1784 102.1784 102.1784 102.1784 8.3900 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 100.9945 100.9945 100.9945 100.9945 8.3927 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 100.00 98.3230 98.3230 98.3230 98.3230 8.3500 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.4228 99.4228 99.4228 99.4228 8.3875 Total 22 2340.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.78%, GUJ 2021 1 100.00 102.4805 102.4805 102.4805 102.4805 8.2450 8.50%, KER 2018B 1 250.00 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 7.7500 8.96%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 104.3437 104.3437 104.3437 104.3437 8.2400 Total 3 450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2016 4 9873.20 98.7776 98.7776 98.7776 98.7776 7.1700 Mar 10, 2016 2 1500.00 98.6454 98.6454 98.6454 98.6454 7.1603 Mar 28, 2016 3 2500.00 98.3030 98.3030 98.3030 98.3030 7.1601 Mar 31, 2016 4 1500.00 98.2486 98.2462 98.2486 98.2466 7.1584 Total 13 15373.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 08, 2016 1 1241.30 93.6710 93.6710 93.6710 93.6710 7.1900 Total 1 1241.30 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 