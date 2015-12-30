Dec 30 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 42,089.5 100,789.7
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 89 225
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,514.5 68,564.7
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 42 110
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,575.0 32,225.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 47 115
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.28%, 2019 3,300.00 7.61
6.05%, 2019A 3,300.00 7.62
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 03, 2016 9,873.20 7.17
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.61%, LICH 2019 1,000.00 8.46
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.75%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 8.50
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.45%, HDFC 2019 500.00 8.50
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Banks Bond
----------
8.85%, AXBK 2024* 4 344.00 102.4287 102.4287 102.4287 102.4287 8.4397
8.6580%, IDFB 2018* 1 140.00 100.3425 100.3425 100.3425 100.3425 8.5400
Total 5 484.00
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 1 100.00 101.2138 101.2138 101.2138 101.2138 8.5400
9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.7672 102.7672 102.7672 102.7672 8.5000
9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.9393 102.9393 102.9393 102.9393 8.5000
8.75%, HDFC 2020* 2 450.00 100.6677 100.6663 100.6663 100.6671 8.5450
9.34%, HDFC 2024* 2 150.00 104.6611 104.6611 104.6611 104.6611 8.5350
9.18%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 8.5500
9.65%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 102.7464 102.7464 102.7464 102.7464 8.4900
8.61%, LICH 2019* 1 1000.00 100.4479 100.4479 100.4479 100.4479 8.4600
8.75%, LICH 2020* 1 1000.00 100.7892 100.7892 100.7892 100.7892 8.5000
8.95%, LICH 2020 1 10.00 101.2006 101.2006 101.2006 101.2006 8.6000
8.55%, LICH 2025A* 1 50.00 100.0685 100.0685 100.0685 100.0685 8.5200
8.90%, LTFN 2016A* 1 141.00 99.7495 99.7495 99.7495 99.7495 8.9500
8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 250.00 99.9461 99.9461 99.9461 99.9461 8.5300
9.15%, STF 2019* 2 100.00 99.9886 99.8815 99.8815 99.9351 9.1500
8.79%, TUBE 2018* 1 100.00 99.5418 99.5418 99.5418 99.5418 8.9500
Total 18 4651.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.28%, 2019 2 3300.00 99.0126 99.0126 99.0126 99.0126 7.6100
6.05%, 2019A 2 3300.00 95.7552 95.7552 95.7552 95.7552 7.6150
8.12%, 2020 3 3250.00 101.6519 101.5947 101.5947 101.6029 7.7220
8.27%, 2020 2 3000.00 102.2056 102.2000 102.2000 102.2037 7.6730
8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 7.8729
8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 7.9614
9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 107.0595 107.0595 107.0595 107.0595 8.0200
7.72%, 2025 2 200.00 99.8050 99.7800 99.8050 99.7988 7.7488
8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 101.7021 101.7021 101.7021 101.7021 8.0300
8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 101.8563 101.8563 101.8563 101.8563 8.0300
7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 99.4450 99.4450 99.4450 99.4450 7.9436
7.95%, 2032 4 1350.00 99.4300 99.3456 99.3456 99.4015 8.0138
8.33%, 2036 3 1000.00 102.1692 101.9180 102.1692 101.9808 8.1288
8.13%, 2045 1 200.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.0760
Total 25 17450.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
9.60%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.2130 104.2130 104.2130 104.2130 7.9100
9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.2753 104.2753 104.2753 104.2753 7.9100
Total 2 100.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.70%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 101.8272 101.8272 101.8272 101.8272 8.2300
8.85%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 102.4331 102.4331 102.4331 102.4331 8.2300
9.69%, PFC 2019* 3 300.00 104.0438 104.0438 104.0438 104.0438 8.1700
8.60%, PFC 2024* 1 200.00 100.8855 100.8855 100.8855 100.8855 8.4284
8.98%, PFC 2024* 2 290.00 103.1132 103.0824 103.0824 103.0866 8.4493
9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 150.00 105.6677 105.6677 105.6677 105.6677 8.4186
8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 98.7888 98.7888 98.7888 98.7888 8.3400
8.05%, RECL 2018* 2 500.00 99.7043 99.7043 99.7043 99.7043 8.1500
8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 200.00 100.9879 100.9879 100.9879 100.9879 8.1400
9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 102.0526 102.0526 102.0526 102.0526 8.2800
8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.8734 101.8734 101.8734 101.8734 8.3000
8.82%, RECL 2023* 3 200.00 102.1784 102.1784 102.1784 102.1784 8.3900
8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 100.9945 100.9945 100.9945 100.9945 8.3927
8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 100.00 98.3230 98.3230 98.3230 98.3230 8.3500
8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.4228 99.4228 99.4228 99.4228 8.3875
Total 22 2340.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.78%, GUJ 2021 1 100.00 102.4805 102.4805 102.4805 102.4805 8.2450
8.50%, KER 2018B 1 250.00 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 7.7500
8.96%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 104.3437 104.3437 104.3437 104.3437 8.2400
Total 3 450.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 03, 2016 4 9873.20 98.7776 98.7776 98.7776 98.7776 7.1700
Mar 10, 2016 2 1500.00 98.6454 98.6454 98.6454 98.6454 7.1603
Mar 28, 2016 3 2500.00 98.3030 98.3030 98.3030 98.3030 7.1601
Mar 31, 2016 4 1500.00 98.2486 98.2462 98.2486 98.2466 7.1584
Total 13 15373.20
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Dec 08, 2016 1 1241.30 93.6710 93.6710 93.6710 93.6710 7.1900
Total 1 1241.30
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
