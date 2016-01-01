Jan 1 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,575.2 130,629.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 339 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,923.7 91,524.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 170 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,651.5 39,105.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 169 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1,250.00 7.67 8.30%, 2042 1,200.00 8.13 7.73%, 2034 1,200.00 8.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.11%, RECL 2025 400.00 8.33 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- RESET CCFI 2017D 299.50 9.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.98%, PFC 2024 250.00 8.43 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, LT 2020* 1 100.00 99.9765 99.9765 99.9765 99.9765 8.3800 9.15%, SPJU 2023A 1 2.00 100.8150 100.8150 100.8150 100.8150 9.2000 Total 2 102.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2017D (RESET) 1 299.50 108.8107 108.8107 108.8107 108.8107 9.0000 Total 1 299.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 290.70 100.8037 100.8037 100.8037 100.8037 7.4300 6.05%, 2019 2 1081.00 95.3700 95.3700 95.3700 95.3700 7.6033 7.28%, 2019 2 750.00 99.0600 99.0500 99.0500 99.0533 7.5968 8.27%, 2020 3 1250.00 102.2250 102.1900 102.2250 102.2060 7.6708 8.20%, 2022 1 500.00 101.4188 101.4188 101.4188 101.4188 7.9000 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 96.1500 96.1500 96.1500 96.1500 7.8552 7.68%, 2023 1 50.00 99.6650 99.6650 99.6650 99.6650 7.7360 8.15%, 2026 1 150.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 8.0087 7.59%, 2029 1 100.00 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 7.8322 7.73%, 2034 2 1200.00 97.3700 97.3600 97.3700 97.3650 8.0018 8.33%, 2036 1 150.00 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 8.1256 8.30%, 2040 1 500.00 101.8468 101.8468 101.8468 101.8468 8.1250 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 107.2829 107.2829 107.2829 107.2829 8.1501 8.30%, 2042 3 1200.00 101.9010 101.9010 101.9010 101.9010 8.1250 Total 22 7971.70 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.1682 101.1682 101.1682 101.1682 8.1800 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 250.00 103.2045 103.2045 103.2045 103.2045 8.4300 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 99.1430 99.1430 99.1430 99.1430 8.3275 8.85%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 103.2184 103.2184 103.2184 103.2184 8.3400 8.05%, RECL 2018* 2 250.00 99.8528 99.8528 99.8528 99.8528 8.0900 8.11%, RECL 2025* 4 400.00 98.4514 98.3873 98.4514 98.4434 8.3312 Total 10 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, MAH 2022A 1 39.40 102.9457 102.9457 102.9457 102.9457 8.2600 8.83%, MAH 2024 1 12.60 103.4046 103.4046 103.4046 103.4046 8.2600 8.22%, TN 2025A* 3 900.00 99.9064 99.8897 99.9064 99.8943 8.2343 Total 5 952.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 25, 2016* 1 750.00 99.0014 99.0014 99.0014 99.0014 7.0801 Mar 31, 2016* 1 250.00 98.3312 98.3312 98.3312 98.3312 7.1200 Total 2 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com