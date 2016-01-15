Jan 15 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,698.0 117,728.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 265 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,300.0 91,460.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 160 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,398.0 26,268.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 105 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 2,000.00 7.78 7.72%, 2025 1,850.00 7.79 7.88%, 2030 1,500.00 8.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.24%, LICH 2019 3,000.00 8.61 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.11%, RECL25 400.00 8.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017 350.00 8.15 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.79%, HDFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 8.6319 9.24%, LICH 2019* 2 3000.00 102.1501 102.0881 102.0881 102.1150 8.6113 Total 3 3050.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 500.00 100.4275 100.4275 100.4275 100.4275 7.6762 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 7.6589 8.35%, 2022 1 250.00 102.5050 102.5050 102.5050 102.5050 7.8363 7.68%, 2023 3 2000.00 99.5100 99.3000 99.3300 99.4125 7.7790 7.72%, 2025 4 1850.00 99.5600 99.5300 99.5550 99.5431 7.7874 7.59%, 2026 1 150.00 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 7.6535 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 104.2600 104.2600 104.2600 104.2600 8.0478 7.88%, 2030 3 1500.00 99.1075 98.7900 98.8200 98.9058 8.0085 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 108.9500 108.9500 108.9500 108.9500 8.1422 7.73%, 2034 4 500.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 8.0668 9.23%, 2043 5 550.00 111.2000 111.1400 111.1400 111.1455 8.2061 8.17%, 2044 2 350.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.1460 8.13%, 2045 2 350.00 99.9789 99.9789 99.9789 99.9789 8.1310 Total 29 8800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.88%, PFC 2017* 1 300.00 99.5011 99.5011 99.5011 99.5011 8.1500 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 300.00 100.5272 100.5272 100.5272 100.5272 8.1500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 150.00 100.1479 100.1479 100.1479 100.1479 8.3000 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 50.00 105.3023 105.3023 105.3023 105.3023 8.3900 8.32%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 99.8312 99.8312 99.8312 99.8312 8.3350 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 102.0532 102.0532 102.0532 102.0532 8.4100 8.93%, PGC 2028* 1 100.00 103.9325 103.9325 103.9325 103.9325 8.3800 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 200.00 99.8759 99.8759 99.8759 99.8759 8.4000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 350.00 101.4964 101.4964 101.4964 101.4964 8.1500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 8.1500 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 400.00 98.0967 98.0967 98.0967 98.0967 8.3850 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 148.00 99.3332 99.3332 99.3332 99.3332 8.4000 Total 13 2348.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.50%, GUJ 2023* 1 100.00 106.6750 106.6750 106.6750 106.6750 8.3000 9.37%, GUJ 2024* 1 250.00 106.1778 106.1778 106.1778 106.1778 8.3000 9.81%, HARY 2023* 1 150.00 108.4322 108.4322 108.4322 108.4322 8.3000 8.30%, RAJ 2026* 1 200.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 8.2937 Total 4 700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 25, 2016* 1 1450.00 99.2765 99.2765 99.2765 99.2765 7.0000 Total 1 1450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 18, 2016* 1 350.00 99.4090 99.4090 99.4090 99.4090 7.0000 Total 1 350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com