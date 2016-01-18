Jan 18 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,650.0 8,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,650.0 2,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 9 9 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,000.0 6,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 1,000.00 8.03 8.79%, 2021 500.00 7.83 7.80%, 2021 500.00 7.77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.24%, LICH 2019 2,450.00 8.59 Corporate Debentures -------------------- EOP 2033 (RESET) 1,500.00 9.24 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NHB 2018 1,250.00 7.95 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- EOP 2033 (RESET)* 4 1500.00 179.6001 179.6001 179.6001 179.6001 9.2352 9.24%, LICH 2019* 3 2450.00 102.0980 102.0238 102.0238 102.0465 8.5892 Total 7 3950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 100.00 102.1550 102.1550 102.1550 102.1550 7.6787 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 100.1190 100.1190 100.1190 100.1190 7.7675 8.79%, 2021 1 500.00 104.3890 104.3890 104.3890 104.3890 7.8300 7.59%, 2026 1 50.00 99.6150 99.6150 99.6150 99.6150 7.6454 7.88%, 2030 2 1000.00 98.7750 98.7300 98.7750 98.7525 8.0269 8.24%, 2033 1 100.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 8.1884 Total 7 2250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 200.00 104.0258 104.0258 104.0258 104.0258 8.0300 8.20%, NHB 2018* 1 1250.00 100.4182 100.4182 100.4182 100.4182 7.9500 Total 2 1450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 350.00 107.2760 107.2760 107.2760 107.2760 8.3700 7.93%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 98.5675 98.5675 98.5675 98.5675 8.2465 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 98.1607 98.1607 98.1607 98.1607 8.3750 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 8.3900 Total 4 600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.30%, MP 2026* 1 100.00 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 8.3026 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 25, 2016* 1 300.00 99.2924 99.2924 99.2924 99.2924 7.0301 Total 1 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com