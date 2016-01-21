Jan 21 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,135.9 86,750.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 221 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,435.9 66,407.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 107 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,700.0 20,342.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 114 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 5,000.00 7.34 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017 3,400.00 7.17 Dec 26, 2016 3,400.00 7.18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.14%, HDFC 2016 500.00 8.65 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020A 350.00 8.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, IBHF 2016 250.00 8.46 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.14%, HDFC 2016* 1 500.00 99.4952 99.4952 99.4952 99.4952 8.6500 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 2 100.00 100.1261 100.1261 100.1261 100.1261 8.1576 8.43%, HDFC 2025* 1 50.00 99.4386 99.4386 99.4386 99.4386 8.5100 10.00%, IBHF 2016* 1 250.00 100.1007 100.1007 100.1007 100.1007 8.4551 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 102.0004 102.0004 102.0004 102.0004 8.6000 9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 50.00 104.7087 104.7087 104.7087 104.7087 8.5700 Total 7 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 5000.00 100.9600 100.9600 100.9600 100.9600 7.3447 7.28%, 2019 1 1000.00 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 7.4720 7.80%, 2020 1 500.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 7.6281 8.27%, 2020 4 2500.00 102.5100 102.4800 102.5100 102.4860 7.5886 7.80%, 2021 2 500.00 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 7.6824 8.79%, 2021 3 800.00 104.7800 104.7400 104.7400 104.7775 7.7466 8.20%, 2022 1 500.00 101.8468 101.8468 101.8468 101.8468 7.8100 8.35%, 2022 1 750.00 102.6800 102.6800 102.6800 102.6800 7.8004 9.15%, 2024 1 500.00 106.9900 106.9900 106.9900 106.9900 8.0241 7.72%, 2025 2 1000.00 99.8450 99.8150 99.8150 99.8300 7.7435 7.88%, 2030 5 3250.00 99.4500 99.3700 99.3900 99.3877 7.9509 9.20%, 2030 1 300.00 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 8.1286 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 8.1413 8.33%, 2036 3 650.00 101.6594 101.6594 101.6594 101.6594 8.1600 8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 8.1470 Total 29 17850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, NHPC 2023* 1 50.00 102.5829 102.5829 102.5829 102.5829 8.3400 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.6567 103.6567 103.6567 103.6567 8.2100 8.53%, PFC 2020* 2 150.00 100.9062 100.9062 100.9062 100.9062 8.2500 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 2 350.00 100.3004 100.3004 100.3004 100.3004 8.2500 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 100.00 99.9342 99.9342 99.9342 99.9342 8.3900 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 100.00 100.2919 100.2919 100.2919 100.2919 8.3400 9.06%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.4303 101.4303 101.4303 101.4303 8.0447 8.05%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 99.8926 99.8926 99.8926 99.8926 8.0700 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 100.5032 100.5032 100.5032 100.5032 8.2200 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 100.5425 100.5425 100.5425 100.5425 8.2200 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 102.2093 102.2093 102.2093 102.2093 8.2000 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 105.3968 105.3968 105.3968 105.3968 8.4100 Total 14 1700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.53%, AP 2021* 1 750.00 101.4301 101.4301 101.4301 101.4301 8.1750 8.54%, HARY 2020* 1 150.00 101.5730 101.5730 101.5730 101.5730 8.0800 8.52%, HP 2020* 1 100.00 101.5039 101.5039 101.5039 101.5039 8.0800 8.79%, MAH 2021* 1 50.00 102.8501 102.8501 102.8501 102.8501 8.1700 8.39%, PUN 2021* 1 619.61 100.8543 100.8543 100.8543 100.8543 8.1750 8.52%, PUN 2021* 1 876.33 101.3985 101.3985 101.3985 101.3985 8.1750 8.30%, RAJ 2026* 1 100.00 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 8.2733 Total 7 2645.94 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017* 1 3400.00 93.5800 93.5800 93.5800 93.5800 7.1700 Sep 16, 2016* 1 650.00 95.5217 95.5217 95.5217 95.5217 7.1900 Jan 19, 2017* 1 490.00 93.3266 93.3266 93.3266 93.3266 7.1900 Dec 26, 2016* 1 3400.00 93.7524 93.7524 93.7524 93.7524 7.1750 Total 4 7940.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 