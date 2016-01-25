Jan 25 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,963.4 9,963.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,290.0 8,290.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,673.4 1,673.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1,650.00 7.62 6.35%, 2020 1,500.00 7.60 7.72%, 2025 1,000.00 7.78 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3532%, LICH 2019 450.00 8.67 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 300.00 8.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2020 200.00 8.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 100.00 102.0872 102.0872 102.0872 102.0872 8.4900 10.75%, IDBIF 1 5.00 99.1825 99.1825 99.1825 99.1825 10.8700 Total 2 105.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.39%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 99.4340 99.4340 99.4340 99.4340 8.5996 9.55%, HIND 2022A 1 39.00 98.2546 98.2546 98.2546 98.2546 9.9000 9.3532%, LICH 2019* 1 450.00 101.9909 101.9909 101.9909 101.9909 8.6712 9.15%, SPJU 2023A 1 12.00 100.7992 100.7992 100.7992 100.7992 9.2000 Total 4 601.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.10 125.1400 125.1400 125.1400 125.1400 0.0000 Total 1 1.10 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 2 40.00 99.3451 99.3451 99.3451 99.3451 7.5000 6.35%, 2020 2 1500.00 95.8100 95.8100 95.8100 95.8100 7.6010 8.27%, 2020 3 1650.00 102.3700 102.3400 102.3400 102.3491 7.6233 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 96.1400 7.8610 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 99.5750 99.5750 99.5750 99.5750 7.7508 7.72%, 2025 2 1000.00 99.6150 99.5850 99.6150 99.6000 7.7786 7.59%, 2026 2 1000.00 99.6500 99.6275 99.6275 99.6388 7.6417 7.88%, 2030 2 1000.00 99.0950 99.0650 99.0650 99.0800 7.9878 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.1666 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 99.8863 99.8863 99.8863 99.8863 8.1391 7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 7.9902 Total 18 7340.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 1 100.00 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 7.9600 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2020* 1 200.00 101.6227 101.6227 101.6227 101.6227 8.0990 8.54%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 101.3325 101.3325 101.3325 101.3325 8.2250 8.50%, NHPC 2022* 1 50.00 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 8.3324 8.52%, PFC 2019 1 10.00 100.8381 100.8381 100.8381 100.8381 8.2400 8.64%, PGC 2017 1 6.25 100.4161 100.4161 100.4161 100.4161 8.2500 8.20%, PGC 2020* 1 150.00 100.1121 100.1121 100.1121 100.1121 8.1600 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.6005 101.6005 101.6005 101.6005 8.0800 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 102.2756 102.2756 102.2756 102.2756 8.1800 8.30%, RECL 2025* 5 300.00 99.3905 99.3284 99.3284 99.3543 8.3957 Total 13 866.25 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, MAH 2025* 1 150.00 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 8.2025 8.15%, MAH 2025* 1 100.00 99.6321 99.6321 99.6321 99.6321 8.2025 9.29%, MP 2023* 1 250.00 105.2384 105.2384 105.2384 105.2384 8.3500 8.00%, TN 2025* 1 250.00 98.6547 98.6547 98.6547 98.6547 8.2000 Total 4 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 18, 2016 1 200.00 96.1341 96.1341 96.1341 96.1341 7.1950 Total 1 200.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 