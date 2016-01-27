Jan 27 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,360.0 28,323.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 95 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,250.0 19,540.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 49 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,110.0 8,783.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 46 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 4,250.00 7.98 8.28%, 2027 3,000.00 8.00 8.27%, 2020 1,500.00 7.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 4.00%, HMP 2022A 1,230.00 9.95 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 1,000.00 8.24 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, RECL 2016 850.00 7.92 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, IDFB 2016A* 1 800.00 99.9922 99.9922 99.9922 99.9922 8.5500 Total 1 800.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, HDFC 2025* 3 350.00 99.0667 99.0667 99.0667 99.0667 8.5900 4.00%, HMP 2021* 2 800.00 131.2428 131.2193 131.2428 131.2266 9.9500 4.00%, HMP 2022A* 2 1230.00 132.0782 132.0545 132.0782 132.0676 9.9500 9.15%, SPJU 2023A* 1 75.00 100.8576 100.8576 100.8576 100.8576 9.1900 Total 8 2455.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 50.00 99.8825 99.8825 99.8825 99.8825 7.2296 6.35%, 2020 1 1150.00 95.8100 95.8100 95.8100 95.8100 7.6018 8.27%, 2020 3 1500.00 102.3800 102.3300 102.3400 102.3650 7.6187 8.83%, 2023 2 100.00 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 7.9391 8.28%, 2027 5 3000.00 102.0475 102.0400 102.0475 102.0438 8.0047 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 8.0105 7.88%, 2030 7 4250.00 99.2015 99.1500 99.1900 99.1861 7.9752 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 8.2284 8.17%, 2044 1 100.00 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 8.2002 Total 22 10650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2021A* 1 50.00 104.0044 104.0044 104.0044 104.0044 8.1400 9.15%, EXIM 2021B* 1 50.00 104.0344 104.0344 104.0344 104.0344 8.1400 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 2 500.00 100.9717 100.8632 100.8632 100.9175 8.0850 Total 4 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 107.6533 107.6533 107.6533 107.6533 8.2900 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 1000.00 100.3558 100.3558 100.3558 100.3558 8.2400 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.9035 100.9035 100.9035 100.9035 8.2500 9.27%, RECL 2016* 1 850.00 100.4955 100.4955 100.4955 100.4955 7.9212 8.65%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.4848 101.4848 101.4848 101.4848 8.1900 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 350.00 103.0295 103.0295 103.0295 103.0295 8.4000 8.57%, RECL 2024 1 8.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 8.3922 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 105.2058 105.2058 105.2058 105.2058 8.4382 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 300.00 98.1387 98.1387 98.1387 98.1387 8.3809 8.30%, RECL 2025* 2 147.00 99.2037 99.2037 99.2037 99.2037 8.4200 Total 12 3255.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.96%, GUJ 2025* 1 250.00 97.7434 97.7434 97.7434 97.7434 8.3000 8.42%, KER 2026* 1 250.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.3900 8.01%, PUN 2025* 1 50.00 98.3979 98.3979 98.3979 98.3979 8.2500 8.25%, PUN 2025A* 1 50.00 99.9689 99.9689 99.9689 99.9689 8.2525 Total 4 600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com