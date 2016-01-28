Jan 28 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,410.7 43,694.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 143 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,227.7 31,727.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 78 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,183.0 11,966.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.13%, 2045 1,450.00 8.19 7.73%, 2034 1,400.00 8.13 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 21, 2016 2,127.80 7.28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.70%, IDFB 2025 600.00 8.65 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 550.00 8.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.39%, HDFC 2019 500.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 2 95.00 102.0236 101.9622 101.9622 101.9913 8.5053 10.75%,IDBIF 1 10.00 99.1805 99.1805 99.1805 99.1805 10.8700 8.63%, IDFB 2020* 1 250.00 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 8.6500 8.70%, IDFB 2025* 2 600.00 100.1967 100.1767 100.1967 100.1867 8.6490 Total 6 955.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.39%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 99.4336 99.4336 99.4336 99.4336 8.5996 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017H (RESET) 1 4.00 143.1900 143.1900 143.1900 143.1900 0.0000 Total 1 4.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 101.9500 101.9500 101.9500 101.9500 7.6289 7.94%, 2021 1 50.00 100.7550 100.7550 100.7550 100.7550 7.7600 8.08%, 2022 2 200.00 101.3500 101.3400 101.3500 101.3450 7.8122 7.16%, 2023 2 1000.00 96.2278 96.2278 96.2278 96.2278 7.8450 8.60%, 2028 1 200.00 104.6500 104.6500 104.6500 104.6500 7.9979 7.88%, 2030 1 50.00 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 7.9603 9.20%, 2030 2 950.00 108.9000 108.8500 108.9000 108.8763 8.1495 8.24%, 2033 1 250.00 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 8.1990 7.73%, 2034 3 1400.00 96.2000 96.1800 96.1800 96.1871 8.1270 8.13%, 2045 5 1449.97 99.4000 99.3200 99.3500 99.3545 8.1872 7.72%, 2055 1 300.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 7.9902 Total 20 6349.97 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.45%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 103.8230 103.8230 103.8230 103.8230 7.9500 8.18%, EXIM 2025* 2 145.00 99.1261 99.1261 99.1261 99.1261 8.3000 Total 3 195.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 379.00 101.3781 101.3781 101.3781 101.3781 8.2200 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 101.4431 101.4431 101.4431 101.4431 8.2200 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2030 100.2030 100.2030 100.2030 8.1500 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 200.00 100.9030 100.9030 100.9030 100.9030 8.2500 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.2846 101.2846 101.2846 101.2846 8.1300 8.37%, RECL 2020* 2 550.00 100.6468 100.6283 100.6283 100.6384 8.1933 Total 7 1529.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.37%, AP 2020* 1 250.00 100.7815 100.7815 100.7815 100.7815 8.1600 8.43%, ASSM 2026* 1 100.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.3999 8.32%, CHTIS2026* 1 50.00 99.9264 99.9264 99.9264 99.9264 8.3300 9.23%, GUJ 2021* 2 250.00 104.4815 104.4815 104.4815 104.4815 8.2400 8.42%, KER 2026* 1 100.00 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 8.3869 8.48%, MAH 2020* 1 500.00 101.1479 101.1479 101.1479 101.1479 8.1400 Total 7 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 14, 2016* 1 1000.00 98.5230 98.5230 98.5230 98.5230 7.2000 Mar 17, 2016* 1 1000.00 99.0775 99.0775 99.0775 99.0775 7.0800 Apr 21, 2016* 1 2127.75 98.3803 98.3803 98.3803 98.3803 7.2800 Mar 28, 2016* 1 500.00 98.8685 98.8685 98.8685 98.8685 7.0800 Total 4 4627.75 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com