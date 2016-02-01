Feb 1 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,478.1 21,478.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 72 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,528.1 18,528.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 51 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,950.0 2,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4,050.00 7.58 8.33%, 2026 3,000.00 7.92 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 19, 2017 2,715.10 7.17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.32%, PGC 2030 745.00 8.37 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016 500.00 8.94 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.38%, LICH 2019 300.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF 1 5.00 99.1243 99.1243 99.1243 99.1243 10.8800 Total 1 5.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 500.00 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 8.9403 8.43%, HDFC 2018* 1 200.00 99.6678 99.6678 99.6678 99.6678 8.6000 8.50%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 99.6946 99.6946 99.6946 99.6946 8.6600 9.40%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 102.1999 102.1999 102.1999 102.1999 8.6200 8.45%, HDFC 2025* 1 250.00 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 8.6100 8.38%, LICH 2019* 1 300.00 99.4080 99.4080 99.4080 99.4080 8.6000 Total 6 1400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 7.6206 8.27%, 2020 9 4050.00 102.5000 102.4625 102.4625 102.4872 7.5841 7.80%, 2021 2 500.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 7.6773 8.79%, 2021 3 550.00 104.7546 104.6721 104.6721 104.7096 7.7570 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 7.7974 8.15%, 2026 2 700.00 101.6314 101.6214 101.6314 101.6264 7.9207 8.33%, 2026 10 3000.00 102.8975 102.8612 102.8975 102.8867 7.9171 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 7.9735 7.59%, 2029 1 1000.00 97.8350 97.8350 97.8350 97.8350 7.8562 7.88%, 2030 2 1500.00 99.3350 99.2550 99.2550 99.2817 7.9638 7.73%, 2034 2 1050.00 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 8.1342 9.23%, 2043 2 300.00 110.2500 110.2500 110.2500 110.2500 8.2812 Total 36 13450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 101.0778 101.0778 101.0778 101.0778 8.4600 9.25%, PGC 2018B* 2 250.00 103.0694 103.0694 103.0694 103.0694 7.9990 8.73%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 101.9098 101.9098 101.9098 101.9098 8.1952 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 98.5762 98.5762 98.5762 98.5762 8.3700 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 106.9891 106.9891 106.9891 106.9891 8.4000 8.32%, PGC 2030* 6 745.00 99.6611 99.3278 99.3278 99.5057 8.3687 8.80%, RECL 2019B* 1 200.00 101.9717 101.9717 101.9717 101.9717 8.1569 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.2013 99.2013 99.2013 99.2013 8.4196 Total 14 1545.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.35%, AP 2020* 1 50.00 100.7990 100.7990 100.7990 100.7990 8.1450 8.52%, AP 2020* 1 620.49 101.4479 101.4479 101.4479 101.4479 8.1400 8.43%, ASSM 2026* 1 50.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.4012 8.37%, GOA 2020* 1 50.00 100.8417 100.8417 100.8417 100.8417 8.1450 8.51%, HARY 2020* 1 213.58 101.4092 101.4092 101.4092 101.4092 8.1400 9.86%, KER 2018* 1 50.00 104.4785 104.4785 104.4785 104.4785 7.8500 8.43%, KER 2020* 1 50.00 101.0877 101.0877 101.0877 101.0877 8.1450 8.42%, KER 2026* 1 50.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.3897 9.29%, MP 2023* 1 300.00 104.8286 104.8286 104.8286 104.8286 8.4200 8.44%, PUN 2020* 2 228.94 101.1462 101.1266 101.1462 101.1419 8.1411 8.53%, TN 2020* 1 100.00 101.4670 101.4670 101.4670 101.4670 8.1450 8.55%, UP 2020A* 1 550.00 101.5638 101.5638 101.5638 101.5638 8.1400 9.90%, WB 2018* 1 50.00 104.5676 104.5676 104.5676 104.5676 7.8500 Total 14 2363.01 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 19, 2017 1 2715.10 93.5326 93.5326 93.5326 93.5326 7.1700 Total 1 2715.10 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 