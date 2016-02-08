Feb 8 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,031.9 8,031.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,226.9 5,226.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 9 9 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,805.0 2,805.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1,600.00 7.26 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 27, 2016 1,400.00 7.25 Oct 13, 2016 1,037.30 7.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 750.00 8.76 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, LICH 2025 500.00 7.97 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.32%, PGC 2025 350.00 8.47 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF 1 5.00 99.0134 99.0134 99.0134 99.0134 10.9000 Total 1 5.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.1083 100.1083 100.1083 100.1083 9.1000 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 750.00 100.4304 100.4304 100.4304 100.4304 8.7600 8.43%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.4942 99.4942 99.4942 99.4942 8.7000 8.95%, HDFC 2023* 3 100.00 101.2278 101.2278 101.2278 101.2278 8.7000 9.62%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.5461 100.5461 100.5461 100.5461 9.0000 9.69%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.5357 100.5357 100.5357 100.5357 9.0000 8.50%, LICH 2025* 2 500.00 99.1714 99.1714 99.1714 99.1714 7.9656 8.52%, LICH 2025* 1 50.00 99.3051 99.3051 99.3051 99.3051 8.6250 Total 12 2200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 1600.00 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 7.2590 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 7.7775 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 105.4400 105.4400 105.4400 105.4400 8.3132 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 109.9000 109.9000 109.9000 109.9000 8.3107 Total 5 2700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025* 1 50.00 98.1153 98.1153 98.1153 98.1153 8.4470 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.73%, NTPC 2023* 2 150.00 101.5071 101.5071 101.5071 101.5071 8.4300 8.82%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 101.5450 101.5450 101.5450 101.5450 8.3500 8.32%, PGC 2025* 4 350.00 98.9696 98.9372 98.9696 98.9465 8.4682 Total 7 550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, BIH 2022 1 25.00 102.8799 102.8799 102.8799 102.8799 8.4000 8.28%, MAH 2025* 1 64.59 99.2222 99.2222 99.2222 99.2222 8.4000 Total 2 89.59 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 13, 2016* 1 1037.30 95.3233 95.3233 95.3233 95.3233 7.2500 Oct 27, 2016* 1 1400.00 95.0713 95.0713 95.0713 95.0713 7.2500 Total 2 2437.30 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com