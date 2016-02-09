Feb 9 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,482.0 18,488.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 68 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,123.0 12,324.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 26 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,359.0 6,164.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 7.61 8.51%, HARY26 648.00 8.39 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017 1,500.00 7.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2017 500.00 8.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 500.00 8.22 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.23%, RECL 2025 400.00 8.55 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF 1 10.00 98.9044 98.9044 98.9044 98.9044 10.9200 Total 1 10.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.43%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.5342 99.5342 99.5342 99.5342 8.5342 8.50%, HDFC 2018A* 1 250.00 99.5859 99.5859 99.5859 99.5859 8.7200 9.70%, SUNF 2017* 1 50.00 100.7242 100.7242 100.7242 100.7242 9.0000 Total 3 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 102.3750 102.3650 102.3750 102.3700 7.6126 8.13%, 2022 1 250.00 101.4684 101.4684 101.4684 101.4684 7.8385 8.20%, 2022 1 250.00 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 7.8417 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 7.8017 7.59%, 2026 1 500.00 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 7.7098 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 7.9775 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 8.3149 Total 9 3500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, NPC 2026* 2 100.00 98.8208 98.8208 98.8208 98.8208 8.4800 8.35%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 99.9240 99.9240 99.9240 99.9240 8.3500 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.7455 100.7455 100.7455 100.7455 8.3500 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 103.4785 103.4785 103.4785 103.4785 8.2500 8.12%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 8.1700 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 103.8704 103.8704 103.8704 103.8704 8.2000 8.32%, PGC 2025* 5 299.00 98.8725 98.8725 98.8725 98.8725 8.4797 9.68%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 102.9738 102.9738 102.9738 102.9738 8.1900 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 102.4173 102.4173 102.4173 102.4173 8.2174 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 100.00 97.2256 97.2256 97.2256 97.2256 8.5225 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 400.00 97.9866 97.9866 97.9866 97.9866 8.5500 Total 17 2799.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, BIH 2022* 1 25.00 102.8789 102.8789 102.8789 102.8789 8.4000 9.60%, GUJ 2018* 1 150.00 103.0089 103.0089 103.0089 103.0089 8.0000 8.51%, HARY 2026* 2 648.00 101.1663 100.1663 101.1663 100.7805 8.3934 8.74%, KRN 2022* 1 300.00 101.7195 101.7195 101.7195 101.7195 8.3700 9.09%, MAH 2021* 1 200.00 103.7333 103.7333 103.7333 103.7333 8.2500 8.89%, TN 2022* 1 300.00 103.0017 103.0017 103.0017 103.0017 8.2700 Total 7 1623.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017* 1 1500.00 93.8524 93.8524 93.8524 93.8524 7.2400 Jan 19, 2017* 1 500.00 93.6124 93.6124 93.6124 93.6124 7.2400 Total 2 2000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 