Feb 11 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,993.0 53,131.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 149 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,150.0 39,749.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 74 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,843.0 13,382.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 75 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4,500.00 7.62 7.80%, 2021 2,250.00 7.71 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 19, 2017 6,000.00 7.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.15%,SPJU 2023A* 43.00 9.17 8.43%,HDFC 2025* 50.00 8.63 7.85%, ULCE 2018* 750.00 8.20 Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond --------------------------------- 8.88%, IFC 2030* 250.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.69%, PFC 2019 250.00 8.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 100.9568 100.9568 100.9568 100.9568 9.1700 Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond --------------------------------- FT 2 99.0855 99.0855 99.0855 99.0855 8.2000 8.88%, IFC 2030* 1 250.00 107.8067 107.8067 107.8067 107.8067 8.1200 Total 3 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- GS 8.07%, 2017 1 350.00 100.6854 100.6854 100.6854 100.6854 7.2800 7.83%, 2018 1 2000.00 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 7.3696 8.27%, 2020 7 4500.00 102.3700 102.3500 102.3673 102.3580 7.6150 7.80%, 2021 3 2250.00 100.3800 100.3650 100.3650 100.3739 7.7070 8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 101.1962 101.1962 101.1962 101.1962 7.8400 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 7.9800 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 8.3149 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 109.9600 109.9600 109.9600 109.9600 8.3055 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 98.5300 98.5300 98.5300 98.5300 8.2624 Total 17 10150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 103.9178 103.9178 103.9178 103.9178 8.1800 8.95%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 101.7591 101.7591 101.7591 101.7591 8.4100 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 50.00 100.7479 100.7479 100.7479 100.7479 8.2100 8.84%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 101.7852 101.7852 101.7852 101.7852 8.2300 8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 150.00 97.2618 97.2416 97.2416 97.2484 8.5197 Total 7 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 19, 2017* 3 6000.00 93.6390 93.6390 93.6390 93.6390 7.2500 Total 3 6000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.