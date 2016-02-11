Feb 11 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,993.0 53,131.9
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 33 149
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,150.0 39,749.9
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 20 74
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,843.0 13,382.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 13 75
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.27%, 2020 4,500.00 7.62
7.80%, 2021 2,250.00 7.71
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 19, 2017 6,000.00 7.25
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.15%,SPJU 2023A* 43.00 9.17
8.43%,HDFC 2025* 50.00 8.63
7.85%, ULCE 2018* 750.00 8.20
Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond
---------------------------------
8.88%, IFC 2030* 250.00 8.12
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.69%, PFC 2019 250.00 8.18
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2 100.9568 100.9568 100.9568 100.9568 9.1700
Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond
---------------------------------
FT 2 99.0855 99.0855 99.0855 99.0855 8.2000
8.88%, IFC 2030* 1 250.00 107.8067 107.8067 107.8067 107.8067 8.1200
Total 3 250.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
GS
8.07%, 2017 1 350.00 100.6854 100.6854 100.6854 100.6854 7.2800
7.83%, 2018 1 2000.00 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 7.3696
8.27%, 2020 7 4500.00 102.3700 102.3500 102.3673 102.3580 7.6150
7.80%, 2021 3 2250.00 100.3800 100.3650 100.3650 100.3739 7.7070
8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 101.1962 101.1962 101.1962 101.1962 7.8400
7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 7.9800
8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 8.3149
9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 109.9600 109.9600 109.9600 109.9600 8.3055
8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 98.5300 98.5300 98.5300 98.5300 8.2624
Total 17 10150.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 103.9178 103.9178 103.9178 103.9178 8.1800
8.95%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 101.7591 101.7591 101.7591 101.7591 8.4100
9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 50.00 100.7479 100.7479 100.7479 100.7479 8.2100
8.84%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 101.7852 101.7852 101.7852 101.7852 8.2300
8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 150.00 97.2618 97.2416 97.2416 97.2484 8.5197
Total 7 750.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 19, 2017* 3 6000.00 93.6390 93.6390 93.6390 93.6390 7.2500
Total 3 6000.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
