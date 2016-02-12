Feb 12 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,025.0 75,181.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 205 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,600.0 47,374.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 89 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,425.0 27,807.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 116 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 2,750.00 7.28 7.59%, 2026 1,250.00 7.72 8.07%, 2017A 1,250.00 7.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL2 200 2,650.00 8.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.32%, TPOW 2017 2,500.00 9.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.53%, PFC2 200 1,650.00 8.41 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2022* 1 50.00 102.1276 102.1276 102.1276 102.1276 8.7100 10.75%, IDBIF 2 40.00 98.9038 98.9029 98.9029 98.9035 10.9200 8.70%, IDFB 2025* 1 100.00 99.9340 99.9340 99.9340 99.9340 8.6932 Total 4 190.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 872.48%, ABF 2016* 1 600.00 99.9986 99.9986 99.9986 99.9986 8.7000 883.41%, FCL 2016* 1 385.00 99.9966 99.9966 99.9966 99.9966 8.8500 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 500.00 100.4585 100.4585 100.4585 100.4585 8.9500 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 103.6063 103.6063 103.6063 103.6063 8.7000 8.33%, HDFC 2025* 1 1500.00 99.9787 99.9787 99.9787 99.9787 8.6500 872.48%, TCHF 2016 1 250.00 99.9986 99.9986 99.9986 99.9986 8.7000 9.84%, TML 2017* 1 250.00 100.9544 100.9544 100.9544 100.9544 8.8500 9.32%, TPOW 2017* 3 2500.00 99.7783 99.7783 99.7783 99.7783 9.3990 Total 10 6035.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 2 2750.00 100.6785 100.6785 100.6785 100.6785 7.2800 8.07%, 2017A 2 1250.00 101.0026 101.0026 101.0026 101.0026 7.2850 7.28%, 2019 1 400.00 99.3300 99.3300 99.3300 99.3300 7.5074 6.35%, 2020 2 500.00 95.7700 95.7650 95.7700 95.7675 7.6273 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 101.8050 101.8050 101.8050 101.8050 7.6606 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 7.6297 8.20%, 2022 1 250.00 101.6600 101.6600 101.6600 101.6600 7.8478 7.72%, 2025 1 50.00 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 7.8278 7.59%, 2026 2 1250.00 99.0775 99.0700 99.0775 99.0715 7.7243 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 98.9700 98.9700 98.9700 98.9700 8.0018 Total 14 7600.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, SIDB 2018* 1 1000.00 100.1979 100.1979 100.1979 100.1979 8.0800 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.72%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.1765 101.1765 101.1765 101.1765 8.2500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 99.8257 99.8257 99.8257 99.8257 8.4100 8.53%, PFC 2020* 3 1650.00 100.3177 100.3177 100.3177 100.3177 8.4106 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 2 150.00 99.7044 99.7044 99.7044 99.7044 8.4100 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 150.00 100.2765 100.0324 100.0324 100.1138 8.6176 8.20%, PGC 2022* 1 250.00 98.6827 98.6827 98.6827 98.6827 8.4800 8.84%, PGC 2025A* 1 50.00 101.8657 101.8657 101.8657 101.8657 8.5300 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.0852 101.0852 101.0852 101.0852 8.2000 8.80%, RECL 2019B* 3 300.00 101.6483 101.6245 101.6483 101.6364 8.2563 8.37%, RECL 2020* 5 2650.00 100.0502 100.0484 100.0484 100.0487 8.3520 8.80%, RECL 2020* 2 350.00 101.6181 101.6181 101.6181 101.6181 8.3500 8.44%, RECL 2021* 2 1200.00 99.9215 99.9215 99.9215 99.9215 8.4464 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.0460 98.0460 98.0460 98.0460 8.5400 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.4583 98.4583 98.4583 98.4583 8.5400 Total 26 7200.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com