Feb 24 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,578.1 63,210.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 206 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,665.6 47,115.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 87 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,912.5 16,094.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 119 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2020 2,500.00 8.99 8.07%, 2017A 2,000.00 7.28 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 19, 2016 2,250.00 7.28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2020 1,000.00 8.78 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019 630.00 8.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017 500.00 8.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.49%, HDFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.0508 99.0508 99.0508 99.0508 8.7500 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 3 1000.00 99.9418 99.7835 99.7835 99.8627 8.7750 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 97.5708 97.5708 97.5708 97.5708 10.0967 Total 5 1300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016K (RESET) 6 6.00 131.3000 131.3000 131.3000 131.3000 0.0000 CITI 2016L (RESET) 4 4.50 149.7900 149.7900 149.7900 149.7900 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 2.00 125.9100 125.9100 125.9100 125.9100 0.0000 0.00%, TCFS 2016A* 1 250.00 108.7333 108.7333 108.7333 108.7333 8.9500 Total 12 262.50 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)* 1 2500.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 8.9918 Total 1 2500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 2000.00 100.2125 100.2125 100.2125 100.2125 7.2800 8.07%, 2017A 1 2000.00 100.9877 100.9877 100.9877 100.9877 7.2800 6.35%, 2020 1 1000.00 95.1200 95.1200 95.1200 95.1200 7.8381 8.27%, 2020 2 500.00 101.4100 101.4000 101.4100 101.4050 7.8722 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 101.5300 101.5300 101.5300 101.5300 8.1437 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 101.3100 101.2925 101.3100 101.3013 8.1033 7.59%, 2029 2 250.00 95.6400 95.6400 95.6400 95.6400 8.1373 8.24%, 2033 2 500.00 98.8950 98.8950 98.8950 98.8950 8.3584 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 8.3951 Total 13 7100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 4 630.00 99.0203 99.0203 99.0203 99.0203 8.3500 Total 4 630.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 6.70%, IRFC 2020* 1 160.00 98.5316 98.5316 98.5316 98.5316 7.2430 Total 1 160.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 50.00 98.0580 98.0580 98.0580 98.0580 8.7000 9.45%, PFC 2026* 1 60.00 103.8567 103.8567 103.8567 103.8567 8.8500 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 98.2430 98.2430 98.2430 98.2430 8.6500 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 8.5000 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.0403 101.0403 101.0403 101.0403 8.5000 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 250.00 100.9085 100.9085 100.9085 100.9085 8.5000 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 99.3241 99.3241 99.3241 99.3241 8.5518 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 250.00 100.5041 100.5041 100.5041 100.5041 8.7100 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 97.6252 97.6252 97.6252 97.6252 8.6766 Total 9 1560.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.51%, HARY 2026* 2 100.00 99.3991 99.3991 99.3991 99.3991 8.6000 8.83%, UP 2026* 1 115.63 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 8.7842 8.88%, WB 2026* 1 300.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.7733 Total 4 515.63 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2016* 1 650.00 97.4331 97.4331 97.4331 97.4331 7.2300 Dec 08, 2016* 1 650.00 94.6208 94.6208 94.6208 94.6208 7.2300 Sep 16, 2016* 1 2000.00 96.1316 96.1316 96.1316 96.1316 7.2400 Total 3 3300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 12, 2016* 1 1000.00 98.4895 98.4895 98.4895 98.4895 7.2700 May 19, 2016* 1 2250.00 98.3522 98.3522 98.3522 98.3522 7.2800 Total 2 3250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 