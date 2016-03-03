Mar 3 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,970.0 83,011.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 216 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,550.0 51,539.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 87 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,420.0 31,472.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 129 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 9,900.00 7.24 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 29, 2016 8,450.00 7.18 Dec 08, 2016 2,000.00 7.19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, RECL 2017 1,000.00 8.11 8.53%, PFC 2020 950.00 8.45 9.69%, PFC 2019 550.00 8.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 400.00 100.4049 100.4049 100.4049 100.4049 8.9500 8.60%, LICH 2020A* 1 500.00 99.3601 99.3601 99.3601 99.3601 8.7500 8.80%, LT 2020* 1 50.00 101.1868 101.1868 101.1868 101.1868 8.4300 9.70%, SUNF 2017* 1 500.00 100.7016 100.7016 100.7016 100.7016 9.0000 Total 4 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017H (RESET) 1 20.00 144.3800 144.3800 144.3800 144.3800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 350.00 156.3492 156.3492 156.3492 156.3492 0.0000 Total 2 370.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 100.2147 100.2147 100.2147 100.2147 7.2750 7.99%, 2017 2 650.00 100.8679 100.8300 100.8300 100.8592 7.2969 8.07%, 2017 5 9900.00 100.6731 100.6607 100.6607 100.6704 7.2383 8.27%, 2020 3 1250.00 102.2000 102.1700 102.2000 102.1760 7.6568 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 99.3400 99.3400 99.3400 99.3400 7.8189 7.59%, 2026 2 350.00 99.6300 99.6100 99.6100 99.6243 7.6428 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 8.0808 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 101.0900 101.0900 101.0900 101.0900 8.1101 7.88%, 2030 4 1250.00 98.7050 98.6000 98.6900 98.6390 8.0428 7.73%, 2034 2 350.00 95.6875 95.6875 95.6875 95.6875 8.1813 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 8.3025 8.30%, 2042 1 150.00 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 8.2833 Total 24 15100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 150.00 102.5054 102.5054 102.5054 102.5054 8.1500 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 99.6656 99.6656 99.6656 99.6656 8.1000 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 99.7801 99.7801 99.7801 99.7801 8.1500 Total 3 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 300.00 101.2863 101.2863 101.2863 101.2863 8.2000 8.40%, NPC 2026* 1 100.00 100.2123 100.2123 100.2123 100.2123 8.5350 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 400.00 103.0585 103.0585 103.0585 103.0585 8.4000 8.65%, PFC 2019* 2 250.00 100.7367 100.7367 100.7367 100.7367 8.3830 9.69%, PFC 2019* 3 550.00 103.8197 103.8197 103.8197 103.8197 8.2000 8.53%, PFC 2020* 2 950.00 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 8.4500 8.84%, PFC 2023* 1 250.00 101.2065 101.2065 101.2065 101.2065 8.6000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 100.3799 100.3799 100.3799 100.3799 8.5700 9.45%, PFC 2026* 1 100.00 105.4455 105.4455 105.4455 105.4455 8.6181 9.46%, PFC 2026* 1 150.00 105.4887 105.4887 105.4887 105.4887 8.6178 9.00%, PFC 2028* 2 150.00 102.8177 102.8177 102.8177 102.8177 8.6101 9.25%, PGC 2017B* 1 100.00 101.7294 101.7294 101.7294 101.7294 8.1400 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 102.8011 102.8011 102.8011 102.8011 8.3059 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 100.00 104.3890 104.3890 104.3890 104.3890 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2025* 2 150.00 102.3630 102.3630 102.3630 102.3630 8.5400 8.28%, RECL 2017* 2 1000.00 100.1589 100.1589 100.1589 100.1589 8.1100 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 150.00 101.0796 101.0796 101.0796 101.0796 8.5958 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 98.3073 98.3073 98.3073 98.3073 8.5400 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.4531 98.4531 98.4531 98.4531 8.5400 Total 28 4950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.99%, KRN 2025* 1 50.00 97.3080 97.3080 97.3080 97.3080 8.4000 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 11, 2016* 1 500.00 96.9445 96.9445 96.9445 96.9445 7.1900 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 08, 2016* 1 2000.00 94.8110 94.8110 94.8110 94.8110 7.1900 Aug 18, 2016* 2 1450.00 96.8151 96.8151 96.8151 96.8151 7.1900 Sep 29, 2016* 3 8450.00 96.0537 96.0458 96.0458 96.0530 7.1762 Total 6 11900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com