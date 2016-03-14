Mar 14 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,051.0 28,051.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 78 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,750.0 17,750.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 41 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,301.0 10,301.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 6,600.00 8.01 8.83%, 2023 2,350.00 8.05 8.27%, 2020 2,250.00 7.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.06%, RECL 2017 2,000.00 8.17 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.00%, PFC 2018 1,500.00 8.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, LICH 2018 1,250.00 8.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2022* 1 200.00 102.6479 102.6479 102.6479 102.6479 8.5990 10.75%, IDBIF* 1 1.00 98.4695 98.4695 98.4695 98.4695 11.0000 Total 2 201.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017B* 2 350.00 100.7249 100.7249 100.7249 100.7249 8.9202 8.45%, HDFC 2019* 2 150.00 99.3075 99.3075 99.3075 99.3075 8.7165 8.45%, LICH 2018* 1 1250.00 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 8.7800 Total 5 1750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 1000.00 100.8722 100.8722 100.8722 100.8722 7.3400 8.27%, 2020 5 2250.00 102.0950 101.9800 102.0950 102.0389 7.6911 7.16%, 2023 12 6600.00 95.4600 95.4000 95.4600 95.4336 8.0054 8.83%, 2023 6 2350.00 104.4000 104.3500 104.4000 104.3979 8.0486 8.20%, 2025 2 500.00 100.7400 100.7400 100.7400 100.7400 8.0865 7.59%, 2026 2 800.00 99.8250 99.8130 99.8250 99.8145 7.6148 8.28%, 2027 3 1850.00 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 8.0945 7.59%, 2029 2 450.00 97.7650 97.7450 97.7650 97.7561 7.8684 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 99.1900 99.1900 99.1900 99.1900 7.9768 8.17%, 2044 1 700.00 99.2685 99.2685 99.2685 99.2685 8.2350 Total 36 16750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 101.6214 101.6214 101.6214 101.6214 8.4800 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 101.6702 101.6702 101.6702 101.6702 8.4800 Total 2 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2019* 1 100.00 100.7143 100.7143 100.7143 100.7143 8.2800 8.50%, NHPC 2020* 1 100.00 100.6747 100.6747 100.6747 100.6747 8.2756 8.54%, NHPC 2020* 2 100.00 100.8763 100.8763 100.8763 100.8763 8.2791 8.14%, NPC 2026* 2 130.00 98.8527 98.8527 98.8527 98.8527 8.4398 8.14%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 98.7099 98.7099 98.7099 98.7099 8.4800 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 3 440.00 103.9350 103.7937 103.9350 103.8900 8.4862 9.30%, PFC 2017* 2 1250.00 101.3445 101.3445 101.3445 101.3445 8.2000 8.00%, PFC 2018* 3 1500.00 99.1191 99.1185 99.1191 99.1186 8.3468 9.32%, PFC 2019* 2 530.00 102.7734 102.7734 102.7734 102.7734 8.3400 8.20%, PFC 2025* 2 400.00 97.6503 97.5399 97.6503 97.5813 8.5915 9.35%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 100.2656 100.2656 100.2656 100.2656 8.3000 9.30%, PGC 2029* 2 200.00 106.0483 105.8851 106.0483 105.9667 8.5200 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 1150.00 100.1990 100.1990 100.1990 100.1990 8.2700 9.06%, RECL 2017* 2 2000.00 101.1598 101.1155 101.1155 101.1321 8.1688 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.2752 101.2752 101.2752 101.2752 8.1011 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 103.7558 103.7558 103.7558 103.7558 8.1000 Total 28 8250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.60%, BIH 2026* 1 100.00 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 8.4852 8.67%, MAH 2026* 1 300.00 101.7530 101.7530 101.7530 101.7530 8.4050 8.00%, TN 2025* 1 250.00 97.6053 97.6053 97.6053 97.6053 8.3650 8.88%, WB 2026* 2 350.00 102.4600 102.4600 102.4600 102.4600 8.5070 Total 5 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 