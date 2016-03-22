Mar 22 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,326.2 48,809.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 123 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,145.2 31,595.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 49 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,181.0 17,214.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.17%, 2044 6,700.00 7.93 7.88%, 2030 3,100.00 7.85 8.30%, 2042 2,500.00 7.96 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.55%, RJIC 2018 2,000.00 8.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, RECL 2017 1,250.00 7.93 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 1,050.00 8.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2022* 1 245.00 103.1465 103.1465 103.1465 103.1465 8.5000 Total 1 245.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.14%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.3622 99.3622 99.3622 99.3622 8.9439 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 2 200.00 100.7857 100.7857 100.7857 100.7857 8.5400 8.6547%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.0868 100.0868 100.0868 100.0868 8.6300 10.75%, RIL 2018* 1 100.00 106.3772 106.3772 106.3772 106.3772 8.0000 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 2000.00 100.3250 100.3250 100.3250 100.3250 8.3500 8.7964%, SUNF 2016* 1 250.00 99.9587 99.9587 99.9587 99.9587 9.2800 Total 7 2650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.00 126.7900 126.7900 126.7900 126.7900 0.0000 CITI 2017O (RESET) 1 100.50 125.6500 125.6500 125.6500 125.6500 0.0000 IIF 2016B (RESET) 1 8.50 134.3840 134.3840 134.3840 134.3840 10.7500 Total 3 110.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 7.5024 6.05%, 2019A 1 750.00 96.2454 96.2454 96.2454 96.2454 7.5300 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 101.7300 101.7300 101.7300 101.7300 7.6709 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 101.6700 101.6700 101.6700 101.6700 7.6711 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 7.7570 7.72%, 2025 1 50.00 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 7.7006 6.90%, 2026 1 600.00 92.3872 92.3872 92.3872 92.3872 8.0300 7.59%, 2026 2 1250.00 100.5700 100.5150 100.5700 100.5260 7.5108 8.26%, 2027 1 2250.00 102.7261 102.7261 102.7261 102.7261 7.8900 8.28%, 2027 1 2250.00 102.9112 102.9112 102.9112 102.9112 7.8900 7.59%, 2029 1 1000.00 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 7.6933 7.88%, 2030 2 3100.00 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 7.8536 8.30%, 2042 3 2500.00 103.7965 103.6660 103.7965 103.7704 7.9558 8.17%, 2044 6 6700.00 102.7000 102.4500 102.7000 102.6739 7.9308 Total 23 22450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.1562 101.1562 101.1562 101.1562 8.1200 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 1050.00 100.5430 100.5430 100.5430 100.5430 8.1800 8.55%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 101.0010 101.0010 101.0010 101.0010 8.3000 8.48%, PFC 2024* 2 500.00 100.5983 100.5783 100.5983 100.5883 8.3634 8.65%, PFC 2024 1 26.00 101.8922 101.8922 101.8922 101.8922 8.3200 8.20%, PFC 2025* 3 1000.00 99.5244 99.3446 99.5244 99.4573 8.2813 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 150.00 100.0706 100.0706 100.0706 100.0706 8.1200 8.32%, PGC 2025* 4 300.00 100.2854 100.2524 100.2851 100.2634 8.2633 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 107.7836 107.7836 107.7836 107.7836 8.2983 8.32%, PGC 2030* 2 100.00 100.3022 100.3022 100.3022 100.3022 8.2700 8.28%, RECL 2017* 2 1250.00 100.3091 100.2623 100.2623 100.2904 7.9290 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 101.5036 101.5036 101.5036 101.5036 8.0200 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 200.00 101.1429 101.1429 101.1429 101.1429 7.9800 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 400.00 101.5302 101.5302 101.5302 101.5302 8.3079 8.23%, RECL 2025* 3 350.00 99.5647 99.5343 99.5343 99.5430 8.2986 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.8052 99.8052 99.8052 99.8052 8.2950 Total 27 6176.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.31%, KER 2025A* 2 500.00 100.6675 100.6675 100.6675 100.6675 8.2053 8.12%, MAH 2025* 1 195.24 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 8.0900 8.76%, MP 2026* 1 950.00 103.7401 103.7401 103.7401 103.7401 8.2000 8.10%, TN 2025* 1 50.00 100.0265 100.0265 100.0265 100.0265 8.0950 Total 5 1695.24 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com