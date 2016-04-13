Apr 13 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,440.7 122,912.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 314 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,620.7 89,062.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 181 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,820.0 33,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 133 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 3,550.00 7.36 7.49%, 2017 2,750.00 7.06 7.59%, 2026 1,500.00 7.41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.5937%, LICH 2019 2,250.00 8.35 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019 2,200.00 7.69 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.05%, RECL 2018 1,200.00 7.69 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.00%, ICIC 2018* 1 500.00 101.9426 101.9426 101.9426 101.9426 7.9500 Total 1 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2016* 1 50.00 100.1306 100.1306 100.1306 100.1306 7.9500 8.9437%, FCL 2016* 1 700.00 99.9861 99.9861 99.9861 99.9861 9.0000 8.14%, HDFC 2016* 1 1000.00 99.8378 99.8378 99.8378 99.8378 8.1500 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 1 100.00 94.1281 94.1281 94.1281 94.1281 8.1500 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 4 450.00 101.5813 101.5543 101.5543 101.5647 8.3328 8.5937%, LICH 2019* 3 2250.00 100.8230 100.8088 100.8230 100.8214 8.3458 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 150.00 103.3252 103.3252 103.3252 103.3252 8.6500 9.22%, SUNF 2016* 1 150.00 99.9610 99.9610 99.9610 99.9610 8.9587 Total 13 4850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SUNF 2016* 1 70.00 99.3806 99.3806 99.3806 99.3806 8.7496 Total 1 70.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017* 1 2750.00 100.4054 100.4054 100.4054 100.4054 7.0600 6.90%, 2019* 1 250.00 98.9400 98.9400 98.9400 98.9400 7.2686 6.35%, 2020* 3 3550.00 96.8100 96.7617 96.7617 96.7726 7.3566 7.80%, 2020* 1 950.00 101.4992 101.4992 101.4992 101.4992 7.3625 8.27%, 2020* 2 750.00 103.3000 103.2800 103.2800 103.2933 7.3294 7.80%, 2021* 1 950.00 101.6365 101.6365 101.6365 101.6365 7.4000 8.13%, 2022* 2 1000.00 102.8496 102.8496 102.8496 102.8496 7.5600 8.35%, 2022* 2 550.00 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 7.5557 7.16%, 2023* 1 50.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 7.6024 7.68%, 2023* 1 1000.00 100.9650 100.9650 100.9650 100.9650 7.5093 8.40%, 2024* 2 1000.00 104.4870 104.4870 104.4870 104.4870 7.6550 7.72%, 2025* 1 250.00 100.5750 100.5750 100.5750 100.5750 7.6294 7.59%, 2026* 5 1500.00 101.2200 101.1500 101.1500 101.1933 7.4132 8.15%, 2026* 3 650.00 103.1300 103.0675 103.0675 103.0819 7.7173 7.59%, 2029* 2 1500.00 99.9900 99.9400 99.9900 99.9567 7.5942 7.88%, 2030* 2 1100.00 101.5100 101.1850 101.1850 101.4805 7.7036 8.83%, 2041* 2 600.00 110.6500 110.2000 110.2000 110.5750 7.8633 Total 32 18400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.27%, EXIM 2018* 1 150.00 101.2174 101.2174 101.2174 101.2174 7.6000 9.33%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 103.6915 103.6915 103.6915 103.6915 7.6200 8.28%, EXIM 2019* 1 500.00 100.5242 100.5242 100.5242 100.5242 7.6000 7.86%, NBRD 2018* 1 500.00 100.4080 100.4080 100.4080 100.4080 7.6500 9.20%, SIDB 2017* 2 350.00 101.2748 101.2748 101.2748 101.2748 7.4800 8.05%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 100.3863 100.3863 100.3863 100.3863 7.5500 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 4 2200.00 100.9340 100.8751 100.9008 100.9249 7.6930 Total 11 4200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 1 150.00 101.9509 101.9509 101.9509 101.9509 7.6000 8.50%, NHPC 2025* 1 100.00 102.7614 102.7614 102.7614 102.7614 8.0473 8.14%, NPC 2026* 1 450.00 100.1272 100.1272 100.1272 100.1272 8.2800 8.13%, NPC 2027* 1 100.00 100.0673 100.0673 100.0673 100.0673 8.2800 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 400.00 100.1362 100.1362 100.1362 100.1362 8.2800 8.14%, NPC 2029* 1 500.00 99.8500 99.8500 99.8500 99.8500 8.3200 8.40%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 8.1623 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.0506 101.0506 101.0506 101.0506 7.7300 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 104.1137 104.1137 104.1137 104.1137 7.9200 8.93%, PGC 2019A* 1 550.00 103.5743 103.5743 103.5743 103.5743 7.7000 8.64%, PGC 2020* 2 200.00 102.8129 102.8129 102.8129 102.8129 7.8048 8.20%, PGC 2022* 1 550.00 100.9041 100.9041 100.9041 100.9041 7.9800 8.40%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 102.2003 102.2003 102.2003 102.2003 8.0400 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 100.7890 100.7890 100.7890 100.7890 8.0900 8.05%, RECL 2018* 2 1200.00 100.7433 100.7433 100.7433 100.7433 7.6900 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 7.9210 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 101.0670 101.0670 101.0670 101.0670 8.1139 Total 20 5200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.51%, HARY 2026* 1 150.00 103.1969 103.1969 103.1969 103.1969 8.0300 8.38%, KRN 2026* 1 100.00 102.3533 102.3533 102.3533 102.3533 8.0250 9.51%, MAH 2023* 2 750.00 108.0630 108.0197 108.0630 108.0341 8.0450 9.01%, MAH 2024* 1 250.00 105.9186 105.9186 105.9186 105.9186 8.0250 8.51%, MAH 2026* 2 1000.00 103.2543 103.2543 103.2543 103.2543 8.0250 8.53%, PUN 2022* 2 97.07 101.5804 101.5219 101.5219 101.5520 8.1936 8.45%, PUN 2023 1 47.07 101.2971 101.2971 101.2971 101.2971 8.2000 8.50%, PUN 2024* 2 97.07 101.7924 101.7196 101.7196 101.7571 8.1936 8.50%, PUN 2025 1 47.07 101.8688 101.8688 101.8688 101.8688 8.2000 8.22%, PUN 2026* 2 97.07 100.2109 100.1269 100.1269 100.1702 8.1936 8.45%, PUN 2027 1 47.07 101.7766 101.7766 101.7766 101.7766 8.2000 8.65%, PUN 2028* 2 97.07 103.4758 103.3795 103.3795 103.4291 8.1936 8.48%, PUN 2029 1 47.07 102.2009 102.2009 102.2009 102.2009 8.2000 8.62%, PUN 2030* 2 97.07 103.5501 103.4448 103.4448 103.4990 8.1936 8.72%, PUN 2031 1 47.07 104.4263 104.4263 104.4263 104.4263 8.2000 8.29%, TN 2025* 1 250.00 101.7238 101.7238 101.7238 101.7238 8.0200 Total 23 3220.70 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 