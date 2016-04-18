REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,480.0 20,480.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 46 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,680.0 17,680.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,800.0 2,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 6 6 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 3,510.00 7.36 7.59%, 2026 2,250.00 7.42 8.40%, 2024 2,150.00 7.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017 1,500.00 7.50 8.28%, RECL 2017 1,150.00 7.50 8.70%, RECL 2018 100.00 7.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 3 1000.00 98.6600 96.6400 98.6600 97.1538 7.2378 7.80%, 2020 3 1010.00 101.2736 101.2736 101.2736 101.2736 7.4275 8.27%, 2020 8 3510.00 103.2025 103.1400 103.2025 103.1655 7.3639 7.80%, 2021 1 450.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.4693 8.08%, 2022 3 1500.00 102.3947 102.3447 102.3447 102.3614 7.5967 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 100.8000 100.7300 100.8000 100.7767 7.5419 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 106.3354 106.3354 106.3354 106.3354 7.7103 8.40%, 2024 5 2150.00 104.3293 104.2000 104.2673 104.2645 7.6904 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 7.6364 7.59%, 2026 4 2250.00 101.1600 101.0550 101.1600 101.1150 7.4245 8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 7.7491 8.24%, 2027 1 1000.00 103.4163 103.4163 103.4163 103.4163 7.7650 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 103.8429 103.8429 103.8429 103.8429 7.7650 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 7.7482 Total 35 16420.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017* 1 1500.00 100.2343 100.2343 100.2343 100.2343 7.5000 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 101.4949 101.4949 101.4949 101.4949 7.9955 8.28%, RECL 2017* 2 1150.00 100.5801 100.5801 100.5801 100.5801 7.5000 8.70%, RECL 2018* 2 100.00 101.6270 101.6270 101.6270 101.6270 7.6500 Total 6 2800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.49%, TN 2026* 2 210.00 103.1129 103.0616 103.1129 103.0860 8.0264 8.69%, TN 2026* 2 1000.00 104.2074 104.2074 104.2074 104.2074 8.0600 Total 4 1210.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 02, 2016* 1 50.00 99.1821 99.1821 99.1821 99.1821 7.0000 Total 1 50.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)