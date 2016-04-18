Apr 18 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,480.0 20,480.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 46 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,680.0 17,680.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,800.0 2,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 6 6 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 3,510.00 7.36 7.59%, 2026 2,250.00 7.42 8.40%, 2024 2,150.00 7.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017 1,500.00 7.50 8.28%, RECL 2017 1,150.00 7.50 8.70%, RECL 2018 100.00 7.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 3 1000.00 98.6600 96.6400 98.6600 97.1538 7.2378 7.80%, 2020 3 1010.00 101.2736 101.2736 101.2736 101.2736 7.4275 8.27%, 2020 8 3510.00 103.2025 103.1400 103.2025 103.1655 7.3639 7.80%, 2021 1 450.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.4693 8.08%, 2022 3 1500.00 102.3947 102.3447 102.3447 102.3614 7.5967 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 100.8000 100.7300 100.8000 100.7767 7.5419 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 106.3354 106.3354 106.3354 106.3354 7.7103 8.40%, 2024 5 2150.00 104.3293 104.2000 104.2673 104.2645 7.6904 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 7.6364 7.59%, 2026 4 2250.00 101.1600 101.0550 101.1600 101.1150 7.4245 8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 7.7491 8.24%, 2027 1 1000.00 103.4163 103.4163 103.4163 103.4163 7.7650 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 103.8429 103.8429 103.8429 103.8429 7.7650 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 7.7482 Total 35 16420.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017* 1 1500.00 100.2343 100.2343 100.2343 100.2343 7.5000 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 101.4949 101.4949 101.4949 101.4949 7.9955 8.28%, RECL 2017* 2 1150.00 100.5801 100.5801 100.5801 100.5801 7.5000 8.70%, RECL 2018* 2 100.00 101.6270 101.6270 101.6270 101.6270 7.6500 Total 6 2800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.49%, TN 2026* 2 210.00 103.1129 103.0616 103.1129 103.0860 8.0264 8.69%, TN 2026* 2 1000.00 104.2074 104.2074 104.2074 104.2074 8.0600 Total 4 1210.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 02, 2016* 1 50.00 99.1821 99.1821 99.1821 99.1821 7.0000 Total 1 50.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com