Apr 22 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,536.5 125,548.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 241 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,900.0 101,804.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 143 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,636.5 23,743.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 98 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 5.69%, 2018 5,000.00 7.23 7.16%, 2023 2,500.00 7.64 7.88%, 2030 1,250.00 7.77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 2,700.00 8.01 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017 750.00 7.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, RJIC 2025 500.00 8.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.7624%, LICH 2019* 1 350.00 103.3298 103.3298 103.3298 103.3298 8.3900 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 2 245.00 104.1476 104.1476 104.1476 104.1476 9.2000 9.00%, RJIC 2025* 1 500.00 101.6664 101.6664 101.6664 101.6664 8.7000 9.71%, TML 2019* 1 50.00 103.3770 103.3770 103.3770 103.3770 8.5000 Total 5 1145.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017D (RESET) 4 8.00 137.7600 137.7600 137.7600 137.7600 0.0000 CITI 2017E (RESET) 2 10.00 142.7000 142.7000 142.7000 142.7000 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 3 3.50 127.9900 127.9900 127.9900 127.9900 0.0000 Total 9 21.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.69%, 2018 2 5000.00 96.6300 96.6300 96.6300 96.6300 7.2317 6.35%, 2020 1 150.00 96.5900 96.5900 96.5900 96.5900 7.4201 8.12%, 2020 2 500.00 102.5250 102.5000 102.5250 102.5125 7.4640 8.27%, 2020 2 750.00 103.0300 103.0200 103.0200 103.0267 7.4007 8.35%, 2022 1 250.00 103.5300 103.5300 103.5300 103.5300 7.6098 7.16%, 2023 4 2500.00 97.4300 97.4100 97.4100 97.4140 7.6387 7.68%, 2023 1 1000.00 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 7.5622 7.59%, 2026 2 250.00 100.9000 100.8300 100.9000 100.8720 7.4597 7.59%, 2029 1 150.00 99.3400 99.3400 99.3400 99.3400 7.6701 7.88%, 2030 2 1250.00 100.9400 100.8600 100.8600 100.9240 7.7687 9.20%, 2030 2 1000.00 111.8100 111.8000 111.8100 111.8050 7.8198 7.73%, 2034 2 350.00 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 7.7642 8.17%, 2044 1 350.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 7.8255 Total 23 13500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 750.00 101.4437 101.4437 101.4437 101.4437 7.7500 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 270.00 103.8629 103.8629 103.8629 103.8629 7.9450 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 103.9941 103.9941 103.9941 103.9941 7.9500 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 104.4119 104.4119 104.4119 104.4119 7.8900 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 101.0935 101.0935 101.0935 101.0935 8.0000 8.28%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 100.5585 100.5585 100.5585 100.5585 7.5000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 103.2530 103.2530 103.2530 103.2530 7.9000 8.37%, RECL 2020* 7 2700.00 101.2766 101.1499 101.1499 101.2228 8.0095 Total 14 5470.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, GUJ 2025* 1 200.00 100.6512 100.6512 100.6512 100.6512 8.0200 8.67%, KRN 2026* 1 350.00 104.2064 104.2064 104.2064 104.2064 8.0400 8.10%, MEGH 2025* 1 50.00 100.3875 100.3875 100.3875 100.3875 8.4000 Total 3 600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 30, 2016* 1 500.00 98.8030 98.8030 98.8030 98.8030 6.6500 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 20, 2016* 1 1150.00 96.7811 96.7811 96.7811 96.7811 6.8200 Total 1 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 11, 2016* 1 1150.00 96.3900 96.3900 96.3900 96.3900 6.8350 Total 1 1150.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 