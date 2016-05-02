May 2 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,074.7 25,074.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,756.7 20,756.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,318.0 4,318.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 4,500.00 7.62 5.69%, 2018 4,350.00 7.21 7.88%, 2030 2,450.00 7.73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,450.00 7.95 8.37%, RECL 2020 1,250.00 8.01 8.36%, RECL 2020 550.00 8.01 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 500.00 100.3678 100.3678 100.3678 100.3678 8.4000 8.69%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.1756 100.1756 100.1756 100.1756 8.3800 Total 2 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 400.00 101.1302 101.1302 101.1302 101.1302 7.0300 5.69%, 2018 1 4350.00 96.7029 96.7029 96.7029 96.7029 7.2100 7.83%, 2018 1 400.00 101.2037 101.2037 101.2037 101.2037 7.1500 7.28%, 2019 2 1300.00 100.0450 100.0450 100.0450 100.0450 7.2601 7.80%, 2020 1 500.00 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 7.4181 8.12%, 2020 2 100.00 102.5250 102.5150 102.5250 102.5200 7.4599 8.27%, 2020 3 550.00 103.0900 103.0800 103.0850 103.0850 7.3808 8.13%, 2022 2 1000.00 102.5523 102.5523 102.5523 102.5523 7.6150 7.16%, 2023 6 4500.00 97.5214 97.5214 97.5214 97.5214 7.6200 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 100.5800 100.5800 100.5800 100.5800 7.5761 7.72%, 2025 2 1500.00 100.7300 100.7050 100.7050 100.7217 7.6071 7.59%, 2026 2 1000.00 101.0625 101.0450 101.0450 101.0538 7.4331 7.59%, 2029 5 2000.00 99.8400 99.7500 99.7500 99.8119 7.6116 7.88%, 2030 5 2450.00 101.2750 101.2100 101.2100 101.2488 7.7301 9.20%, 2030 1 100.00 111.4400 111.4400 111.4400 111.4400 7.8580 Total 35 20400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 118.00 107.8547 107.8547 107.8547 107.8547 8.1900 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 50.00 103.8270 103.8270 103.8270 103.8270 8.0800 8.90%, PFC 2023* 1 50.00 103.6193 103.6193 103.6193 103.6193 8.1800 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 1450.00 103.0796 103.0796 103.0796 103.0796 7.9454 8.36%, RECL 2020* 2 550.00 101.1932 101.1924 101.1924 101.1927 8.0100 8.37%, RECL 2020* 5 1250.00 101.2151 101.2143 101.2143 101.2145 8.0100 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 102.6602 102.6602 102.6602 102.6602 8.0200 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 50.00 103.4130 103.4130 103.4130 103.4130 8.1500 Total 13 3568.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.18%, AP 2024 1 22.00 106.4490 106.4490 106.4490 106.4490 8.0750 9.40%, BIH 2023 1 21.20 107.3219 107.3219 107.3219 107.3219 8.0750 8.60%, BIH 2026* 1 250.00 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 8.0535 9.39%, KRN 2023A 1 11.50 107.2666 107.2666 107.2666 107.2666 8.0750 9.41%, KRN 2024 1 21.00 107.5519 107.5519 107.5519 107.5519 8.0750 8.99%, MAH 2024 1 11.00 105.3663 105.3663 105.3663 105.3663 8.0750 9.03%, WB 2022 1 10.00 104.8112 104.8112 104.8112 104.8112 8.0750 8.98%, WB 2024 1 10.00 105.3399 105.3399 105.3399 105.3399 8.0750 Total 8 356.70 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 