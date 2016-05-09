May 9 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,451.1 14,451.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,369.1 11,369.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,082.0 3,082.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 28, 2016 2,319.10 6.78 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 1,500.00 7.27 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- CG 2020 (RESET) 1,000.00 9.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.44%, LTFN 2016 950.00 8.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, RECL 2016 500.00 7.50 8.53%, PFC 2020 300.00 8.08 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2017* 1 250.00 101.0075 101.0075 101.0075 101.0075 8.6800 9.36%, LTFN 2016* 1 100.00 100.0061 100.0061 100.0061 100.0061 8.8000 9.44%, LTFN 2016* 1 950.00 100.0413 100.0413 100.0413 100.0413 8.2500 Total 3 1300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 159.0950 159.0950 159.0950 159.0950 8.0300 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- CG 2020 (RESET)* 1 1000.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 9.0027 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 3 750.00 98.9100 98.8450 98.9100 98.8667 7.3013 6.05%, 2019A 2 1500.00 97.0150 97.0150 97.0150 97.0150 7.2706 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 102.6700 102.6700 102.6700 102.6700 7.4195 8.27%, 2020 2 750.00 103.2028 103.1850 103.2028 103.1909 7.3478 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 102.3700 102.3700 102.3700 102.3700 7.5916 8.13%, 2022 1 250.00 102.6711 102.6711 102.6711 102.6711 7.5900 8.15%, 2022A 1 400.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 7.6061 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 100.5750 100.5750 100.5750 100.5750 7.5771 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 104.2400 104.2400 104.2400 104.2400 7.6911 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 100.7450 100.7450 100.7450 100.7450 7.6037 7.59%, 2026 3 500.00 101.1350 101.1100 101.1175 101.1233 7.4229 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 101.1825 101.1825 101.1825 101.1825 7.7376 8.28%, 2032 1 500.00 103.8100 103.8100 103.8100 103.8100 7.8522 Total 19 7400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.60%, IRFC 2019 1 32.00 102.2891 102.2891 102.2891 102.2891 7.9000 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 100.2068 100.2068 100.2068 100.2068 7.4500 8.72%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.2943 101.2943 101.2943 101.2943 7.8500 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 300.00 101.4764 101.4764 101.4764 101.4764 8.0800 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 200.00 104.3444 104.3444 104.3444 104.3444 8.2233 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 200.00 100.2878 100.2878 100.2878 100.2878 8.1489 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 500.00 100.2991 100.2991 100.2991 100.2991 7.5000 Total 8 1532.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.53%, PUN 2022* 2 350.00 101.5722 101.5500 101.5500 101.5659 8.1864 8.49%, TN 2026* 1 150.00 103.0489 103.0489 103.0489 103.0489 8.0300 8.45%, WB 2024* 1 150.00 102.5544 102.5544 102.5544 102.5544 8.0300 Total 4 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 28, 2016 1 2319.08 98.5517 98.5517 98.5517 98.5517 6.7827 Total 1 2319.08 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 