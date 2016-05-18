May 18 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,075.4 73,158.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 171 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,212.4 59,502.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 107 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,863.0 13,656.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 4,500.00 7.64 7.16%, 2023 3,600.00 6.95 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- RESET 2020 2,650.00 9.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018 600.00 7.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.15%, TISC 2019 500.00 8.94 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.88%, PFC 2017 500.00 7.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, GESC 2018* 2 113.00 101.0685 101.0685 101.0685 101.0685 8.6000 8.75%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.3627 100.3627 100.3627 100.3627 8.4400 8.37%, LICH 2019* 2 250.00 99.9950 99.9950 99.9950 99.9950 8.4200 9.15%, TISC 2019* 1 500.00 100.3835 100.3835 100.3835 100.3835 8.9400 Total 6 1113.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)* 3 2650.00 97.5700 97.5700 97.5700 97.5700 9.0146 Total 3 2650.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 1000.00 100.0850 100.0850 100.0850 100.0850 7.2466 6.05%, 2019A 1 500.00 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 97.0600 7.2622 6.35%, 2020 1 500.00 96.8300 96.8300 96.8300 96.8300 7.3610 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 102.6583 102.6583 102.6583 102.6583 7.4200 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 103.1692 103.1692 103.1692 103.1692 7.3500 8.08%, 2022 2 1000.00 102.3633 102.3633 102.3633 102.3633 7.5915 7.16%, 2023 5 3600.00 97.5797 97.5100 97.5100 97.5736 6.9492 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 7.5729 8.40%, 2024 2 750.00 104.2100 104.2050 104.2100 104.2083 7.6948 7.72%, 2025 7 4500.00 100.5300 100.5050 100.5300 100.5261 7.6378 7.59%, 2026 1 500.00 100.8700 100.8700 100.8700 100.8700 7.4598 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 7.7671 8.24%, 2033 2 1000.00 103.6224 103.5500 103.5500 103.6188 7.8554 8.33%, 2036 2 1000.00 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 7.8743 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 7.8874 8.17%, 2044 2 1200.00 103.3276 103.1100 103.1100 103.2823 7.8789 Total 31 18100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 400.00 105.2043 105.2043 105.2043 105.2043 8.1600 Total 1 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.50%, IRFC 2020* 1 100.00 102.6356 102.6356 102.6356 102.6356 7.8800 7.88%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.0487 100.0487 100.0487 100.0487 7.7800 7.98%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.1834 100.1834 100.1834 100.1834 7.7200 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 600.00 100.7390 100.7390 100.7390 100.7390 7.8800 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.4939 101.4939 101.4939 101.4939 7.9900 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 101.4309 101.4309 101.4309 101.4309 8.2183 8.98%, PFC 2024* 2 200.00 104.1743 104.1543 104.1743 104.1643 8.2504 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 50.00 104.2968 104.2968 104.2968 104.2968 8.2300 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.8289 101.8289 101.8289 101.8289 7.6600 Total 10 2350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.53%, JK 2022* 1 75.00 101.4028 101.4028 101.4028 101.4028 8.2200 8.66%, MAH 2022* 1 50.00 103.0165 103.0165 103.0165 103.0165 7.9850 8.05%, MAH 2025* 1 100.00 100.3832 100.3832 100.3832 100.3832 7.9850 8.53%, PUN 2022* 2 100.00 101.5750 101.5650 101.5750 101.5700 8.1839 Total 5 325.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2017* 1 172.05 93.8859 93.8859 93.8859 93.8859 6.9361 Total 1 172.05 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 18, 2016* 2 1715.35 98.3281 98.3281 98.3281 98.3281 6.8200 Jun 27, 2016* 2 1250.00 99.2997 99.2945 99.2997 99.2949 6.6460 Total 4 2965.35 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com