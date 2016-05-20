May 20 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,291.1 128,615.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 70 310
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,141.1 108,734.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 51 197
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,150.0 19,880.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 19 113
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.88%, 2030 4,500.00 7.77
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 02, 2017 4,400.00 7.91
Dec 08, 2016 4,400.00 7.91
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
10.18%, LICH 2016 750.00 8.22
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.75%, HDFC 2020 500.00 8.47
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.25%, HDFC 2018 500.00 8.48
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 250.00 100.2801 100.2801 100.2801 100.2801 8.4600
8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.4278 99.4278 99.4278 99.4278 8.4771
8.75%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.7640 100.7640 100.7640 100.7640 8.4665
10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 750.00 100.4471 100.4342 100.4342 100.4419 8.2200
Total 5 2000.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.49%, 2017 1 1500.00 100.3828 100.3828 100.3828 100.3828 7.0300
7.99%, 2017 3 1800.00 101.0105 101.0105 101.0105 101.0105 7.0300
8.07%, 2017 2 1800.00 100.6362 100.6362 100.6362 100.6362 7.0199
6.05%, 2019 2 1200.00 96.6551 96.6551 96.6551 96.6551 7.2900
6.90%, 2019 2 1200.00 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 7.2900
8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 103.1400 103.1400 103.1400 103.1400 7.3561
7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 7.4570
7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 7.5905
8.83%, 2023 1 100.00 106.3500 106.3500 106.3500 106.3500 7.7001
7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 7.6467
8.15%, 2026 1 350.00 102.7300 102.7300 102.7300 102.7300 7.2148
7.59%, 2029 7 3350.00 99.4550 99.3400 99.4000 99.4169 7.6602
7.88%, 2030 8 4500.00 100.9875 100.9000 100.9025 100.9363 7.7663
7.73%, 2034 2 1200.00 99.7300 99.7000 99.7000 99.7125 7.7585
8.17%, 2044 9 1200.00 103.3091 103.2732 103.2732 103.2882 7.8785
8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 7.8565
7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 7.7930
Total 44 19350.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.28%, EXIM 2019* 1 500.00 100.4570 100.4570 100.4570 100.4570 7.5600
9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 104.7032 104.7032 104.7032 104.7032 8.1414
Total 2 550.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 50.00 107.5110 107.5110 107.5110 107.5110 8.2477
8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 102.6725 102.6725 102.6725 102.6725 8.1966
8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 50.00 99.7584 99.7584 99.7584 99.7584 8.0800
8.60%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.5809 101.5809 101.5809 101.5809 7.9933
8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 100.00 100.8348 100.8348 100.8348 100.8348 8.0700
8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 101.1220 101.1220 101.1220 101.1220 8.1029
8.32%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 100.6873 100.6873 100.6873 100.6873 8.1936
8.40%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 101.4857 101.4857 101.4857 101.4857 8.1920
8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 100.2318 100.2318 100.2318 100.2318 7.6600
8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 8.2057
8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.3316 99.3316 99.3316 99.3316 8.1950
Total 12 600.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.97%, TN 2025* 5 1991.10 99.7913 99.7262 99.7913 99.7573 8.0052
Total 5 1991.10
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 02, 2017* 1 4400.00 94.9148 94.9148 94.9148 94.9148 7.9100
Dec 08, 2016* 1 4400.00 96.3694 96.3694 96.3694 96.3694 7.9100
Total 2 8800.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com