May 20 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,291.1 128,615.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 310 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,141.1 108,734.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 197 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,150.0 19,880.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 113 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 4,500.00 7.77 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2017 4,400.00 7.91 Dec 08, 2016 4,400.00 7.91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.18%, LICH 2016 750.00 8.22 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2020 500.00 8.47 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018 500.00 8.48 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 250.00 100.2801 100.2801 100.2801 100.2801 8.4600 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.4278 99.4278 99.4278 99.4278 8.4771 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.7640 100.7640 100.7640 100.7640 8.4665 10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 750.00 100.4471 100.4342 100.4342 100.4419 8.2200 Total 5 2000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 1500.00 100.3828 100.3828 100.3828 100.3828 7.0300 7.99%, 2017 3 1800.00 101.0105 101.0105 101.0105 101.0105 7.0300 8.07%, 2017 2 1800.00 100.6362 100.6362 100.6362 100.6362 7.0199 6.05%, 2019 2 1200.00 96.6551 96.6551 96.6551 96.6551 7.2900 6.90%, 2019 2 1200.00 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 7.2900 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 103.1400 103.1400 103.1400 103.1400 7.3561 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 7.4570 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 7.5905 8.83%, 2023 1 100.00 106.3500 106.3500 106.3500 106.3500 7.7001 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 7.6467 8.15%, 2026 1 350.00 102.7300 102.7300 102.7300 102.7300 7.2148 7.59%, 2029 7 3350.00 99.4550 99.3400 99.4000 99.4169 7.6602 7.88%, 2030 8 4500.00 100.9875 100.9000 100.9025 100.9363 7.7663 7.73%, 2034 2 1200.00 99.7300 99.7000 99.7000 99.7125 7.7585 8.17%, 2044 9 1200.00 103.3091 103.2732 103.2732 103.2882 7.8785 8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 7.8565 7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 7.7930 Total 44 19350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.28%, EXIM 2019* 1 500.00 100.4570 100.4570 100.4570 100.4570 7.5600 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 104.7032 104.7032 104.7032 104.7032 8.1414 Total 2 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 50.00 107.5110 107.5110 107.5110 107.5110 8.2477 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 102.6725 102.6725 102.6725 102.6725 8.1966 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 50.00 99.7584 99.7584 99.7584 99.7584 8.0800 8.60%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.5809 101.5809 101.5809 101.5809 7.9933 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 100.00 100.8348 100.8348 100.8348 100.8348 8.0700 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 101.1220 101.1220 101.1220 101.1220 8.1029 8.32%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 100.6873 100.6873 100.6873 100.6873 8.1936 8.40%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 101.4857 101.4857 101.4857 101.4857 8.1920 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 100.2318 100.2318 100.2318 100.2318 7.6600 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 8.2057 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.3316 99.3316 99.3316 99.3316 8.1950 Total 12 600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.97%, TN 2025* 5 1991.10 99.7913 99.7262 99.7913 99.7573 8.0052 Total 5 1991.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2017* 1 4400.00 94.9148 94.9148 94.9148 94.9148 7.9100 Dec 08, 2016* 1 4400.00 96.3694 96.3694 96.3694 96.3694 7.9100 Total 2 8800.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 