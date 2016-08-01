Aug 1 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,556.1 31,556.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 68 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,550.1 26,550.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,006.0 5,006.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2029 7,500.00 7.22 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 29, 2016 5,900.00 6.68 Jan 12, 2017 3,300.00 6.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3532%, LICH 2019 1,000.00 8.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.55%, RJIC 2018 800.00 7.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- TPOW 2072 (RESET) 550.00 9.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.50%, BOI 3 6.00 103.0000 102.2000 103.0000 102.6000 11.0650 11.00%, BOIF* 1 250.00 99.6145 99.6145 99.6145 99.6145 11.0700 Total 4 256.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, HDFC 2018* 1 350.00 101.2283 101.2283 101.2283 101.2283 8.0800 8.38%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 100.6946 100.6946 100.6946 100.6946 8.1000 8.32%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.4053 101.4053 101.4053 101.4053 8.0925 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.4264 101.4264 101.4264 101.4264 8.1200 8.75%, IIDF 2021* 1 150.00 100.7579 100.7579 100.7579 100.7579 8.5500 11.25%, IIF 2020* 1 200.00 103.9692 103.9692 103.9692 103.9692 10.0000 9.3532%, LICH 2019* 2 1000.00 103.1257 103.1257 103.1257 103.1257 8.1500 8.47%, LICH 2026* 1 50.00 102.1753 102.1753 102.1753 102.1753 8.1299 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 800.00 101.5209 101.5209 101.5209 101.5209 7.7000 TPOW 2072 (RESET)* 1 550.00 106.8641 106.8641 106.8641 106.8641 9.4500 Total 11 3300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2017Y (RESET) 1 400.00 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 0.0000 Total 1 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3 600.00 100.0150 100.0100 100.0150 100.0142 6.5678 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 98.1450 98.1450 98.1450 98.1450 6.9670 7.80%, 2021 2 1000.00 103.0650 103.0325 103.0650 103.0488 7.0220 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 7.1262 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 7.2094 7.35%, 2024 2 500.00 101.2500 101.1800 101.2500 101.2150 7.1440 7.59%, 2026 3 1750.00 103.1450 103.1250 103.1250 103.1371 7.1268 8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 7.2916 8.26%, 2027 1 250.00 107.2528 107.2528 107.2528 107.2528 7.2900 7.59%, 2029 12 7500.00 103.0900 102.9575 103.0100 103.0398 7.2176 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 7.2302 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 7.3607 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 104.2700 104.2700 104.2700 104.2700 7.3030 8.17%, 2044 2 300.00 109.5500 109.5500 109.5500 109.5500 7.3615 8.13%, 2045 2 600.00 109.4600 109.1300 109.4600 109.4050 7.3403 Total 34 14350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.12%, EXIM 2031* 1 50.00 103.5268 103.5268 103.5268 103.5268 7.7000 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 50.00 102.0875 102.0875 102.0875 102.0875 7.3000 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 200.00 101.8839 101.8839 101.8839 101.8839 7.7550 8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 103.4656 103.4656 103.4656 103.4656 7.4939 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 106.0520 106.0520 106.0520 106.0520 7.7500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 250.00 105.3158 105.3158 105.3158 105.3158 7.7550 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 350.00 102.0349 102.0187 102.0187 102.0233 7.7784 Total 7 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.51%, HARY 2026* 1 650.00 105.7729 105.7729 105.7729 105.7729 7.6450 8.89%, MAH 2021* 2 313.45 105.8534 105.8534 105.8534 105.8534 7.5000 8.39%, RAJ 2020A* 1 500.00 102.7302 102.7302 102.7302 102.7302 7.5100 Total 4 1463.45 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 12, 2017* 1 3300.00 97.1033 97.1033 97.1033 97.1033 6.6800 Dec 29, 2016* 2 5900.00 97.3571 97.3571 97.3571 97.3571 6.6800 Total 3 9200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017* 1 1000.00 97.2242 97.2242 97.2242 97.2242 6.6800 Jun 08, 2017* 2 536.65 94.6464 94.6464 94.6464 94.6464 6.7040 Total 3 1536.65 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com