Aug 1 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,556.1 31,556.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 68 68
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,550.1 26,550.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 44 44
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,006.0 5,006.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 24 24
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.59%, 2029 7,500.00 7.22
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Dec 29, 2016 5,900.00 6.68
Jan 12, 2017 3,300.00 6.68
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.3532%, LICH 2019 1,000.00 8.15
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.55%, RJIC 2018 800.00 7.70
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
TPOW 2072 (RESET) 550.00 9.45
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Banks Perpetual Bond
--------------------
11.50%, BOI 3 6.00 103.0000 102.2000 103.0000 102.6000 11.0650
11.00%, BOIF* 1 250.00 99.6145 99.6145 99.6145 99.6145 11.0700
Total 4 256.00
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.05%, HDFC 2018* 1 350.00 101.2283 101.2283 101.2283 101.2283 8.0800
8.38%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 100.6946 100.6946 100.6946 100.6946 8.1000
8.32%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.4053 101.4053 101.4053 101.4053 8.0925
8.35%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.4264 101.4264 101.4264 101.4264 8.1200
8.75%, IIDF 2021* 1 150.00 100.7579 100.7579 100.7579 100.7579 8.5500
11.25%, IIF 2020* 1 200.00 103.9692 103.9692 103.9692 103.9692 10.0000
9.3532%, LICH 2019* 2 1000.00 103.1257 103.1257 103.1257 103.1257 8.1500
8.47%, LICH 2026* 1 50.00 102.1753 102.1753 102.1753 102.1753 8.1299
8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 800.00 101.5209 101.5209 101.5209 101.5209 7.7000
TPOW 2072 (RESET)* 1 550.00 106.8641 106.8641 106.8641 106.8641 9.4500
Total 11 3300.00
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CCFI 2017Y (RESET) 1 400.00 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 0.0000
Total 1 400.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.02%, 2016 3 600.00 100.0150 100.0100 100.0150 100.0142 6.5678
6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 98.1450 98.1450 98.1450 98.1450 6.9670
7.80%, 2021 2 1000.00 103.0650 103.0325 103.0650 103.0488 7.0220
7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 7.1262
8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 7.2094
7.35%, 2024 2 500.00 101.2500 101.1800 101.2500 101.2150 7.1440
7.59%, 2026 3 1750.00 103.1450 103.1250 103.1250 103.1371 7.1268
8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 7.2916
8.26%, 2027 1 250.00 107.2528 107.2528 107.2528 107.2528 7.2900
7.59%, 2029 12 7500.00 103.0900 102.9575 103.0100 103.0398 7.2176
7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 7.2302
8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 7.3607
7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 104.2700 104.2700 104.2700 104.2700 7.3030
8.17%, 2044 2 300.00 109.5500 109.5500 109.5500 109.5500 7.3615
8.13%, 2045 2 600.00 109.4600 109.1300 109.4600 109.4050 7.3403
Total 34 14350.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.12%, EXIM 2031* 1 50.00 103.5268 103.5268 103.5268 103.5268 7.7000
Total 1 50.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 50.00 102.0875 102.0875 102.0875 102.0875 7.3000
8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 200.00 101.8839 101.8839 101.8839 101.8839 7.7550
8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 103.4656 103.4656 103.4656 103.4656 7.4939
9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 106.0520 106.0520 106.0520 106.0520 7.7500
8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 250.00 105.3158 105.3158 105.3158 105.3158 7.7550
8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 350.00 102.0349 102.0187 102.0187 102.0233 7.7784
Total 7 1000.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.51%, HARY 2026* 1 650.00 105.7729 105.7729 105.7729 105.7729 7.6450
8.89%, MAH 2021* 2 313.45 105.8534 105.8534 105.8534 105.8534 7.5000
8.39%, RAJ 2020A* 1 500.00 102.7302 102.7302 102.7302 102.7302 7.5100
Total 4 1463.45
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 12, 2017* 1 3300.00 97.1033 97.1033 97.1033 97.1033 6.6800
Dec 29, 2016* 2 5900.00 97.3571 97.3571 97.3571 97.3571 6.6800
Total 3 9200.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 05, 2017* 1 1000.00 97.2242 97.2242 97.2242 97.2242 6.6800
Jun 08, 2017* 2 536.65 94.6464 94.6464 94.6464 94.6464 6.7040
Total 3 1536.65
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
