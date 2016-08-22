Aug 22 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,224.5 21,224.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 101 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,580.0 15,580.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,644.5 5,644.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 67 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 2,500.00 6.99 8.79%, 2021 1,710.00 7.10 8.12%, 2020 1,710.00 7.03 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.50%, IBHF 2017 1,000.00 8.87 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.28%, SIDB 2019A 600.00 7.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 600.00 7.76 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.50%, BOIA 1 1.00 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 10.2900 Total 1 1.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.10%, DHFL 2019A* 2 250.00 100.3720 100.3720 100.3720 100.3720 8.9500 8.14%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 100.1571 100.1571 100.1571 100.1571 7.2000 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 2 500.00 96.6004 96.6004 96.6004 96.6004 7.5000 9.50%, HDFC 2017C* 1 250.00 101.5185 101.5185 101.5185 101.5185 7.8000 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.9427 101.9427 101.9427 101.9427 8.0400 10.50%, IBHF 2017* 1 1000.00 100.9490 100.9490 100.9490 100.9490 8.8683 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 1 500.00 100.5181 100.5181 100.5181 100.5181 7.8500 8.55%, SUNF 2017* 2 150.00 100.4780 100.4775 100.4775 100.4777 8.0600 Total 11 3000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2018H (RESET) 1 4.50 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 0.0000 CCFI 2019F (RESET) 1 3.50 105.7300 105.7300 105.7300 105.7300 0.0000 CITI 2017H (RESET) 25 33.50 150.3400 150.3400 150.3400 150.3400 0.0000 CITI 2017I (RESET) 8 9.00 144.3300 144.3300 144.3300 144.3300 0.0000 CITI 2017J (RESET) 4 13.00 139.7400 139.7400 139.7400 139.7400 0.0000 Total 39 63.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 2 500.00 99.8650 99.8650 99.8650 99.8650 6.9484 6.35%, 2020 3 2500.00 98.1200 98.0700 98.0700 98.1100 6.9873 8.12%, 2020 2 1710.00 103.9751 103.9751 103.9751 103.9751 7.0270 8.79%, 2021 2 1710.00 107.2192 107.2192 107.2192 107.2192 7.1025 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 7.1532 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 103.0650 102.9200 102.9200 103.0167 7.1404 7.72%, 2025 2 750.00 103.3300 103.2625 103.3300 103.3075 7.2015 7.59%, 2026 1 250.00 103.0500 103.0500 103.0500 103.0500 7.1367 7.59%, 2029 3 1000.00 103.2350 103.0700 103.2350 103.1713 7.2014 7.95%, 2032 2 1000.00 106.4197 106.4197 106.4197 106.4197 7.2650 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 109.4102 109.4102 109.4102 109.4102 7.3100 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 117.4050 117.4050 117.4050 117.4050 7.3092 8.13%, 2045 2 500.00 109.9000 109.9000 109.9000 109.9000 7.3011 Total 25 11370.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.28%, SIDB 2019A* 1 600.00 101.6414 101.6414 101.6414 101.6414 7.5000 Total 1 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.10%, NTPC 2026* 1 50.00 103.0031 103.0031 103.0031 103.0031 7.6400 8.00%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.9222 100.9222 100.9222 100.9222 7.5000 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 102.9476 102.9476 102.9476 102.9476 7.6200 7.93%, PGC 2024* 1 150.00 101.3922 101.3922 101.3922 101.3922 7.6700 8.37%, RECL 2020* 3 200.00 102.5949 102.5949 102.5949 102.5949 7.5800 9.35%, RECL 2022* 2 150.00 107.4338 107.4338 107.4338 107.4338 7.7000 8.23%, RECL 2025* 3 530.00 102.8356 102.8156 102.8356 102.8205 7.7526 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 600.00 103.3026 103.2399 103.2399 103.2504 7.7583 Total 15 1980.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.54%, BIH 2026* 2 500.00 106.0152 106.0152 106.0152 106.0152 7.6350 8.63%, MAH 2023 1 10.00 104.7055 104.7055 104.7055 104.7055 7.6800 8.29%, RAJ 2024* 1 250.00 103.3165 103.3165 103.3165 103.3165 7.7150 Total 4 760.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 01, 2016* 2 1000.00 98.2186 98.2186 98.2186 98.2186 6.6200 Dec 29, 2016* 1 1200.00 97.7211 97.7211 97.7211 97.7211 6.6200 Total 3 2200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2017* 1 250.00 94.9980 94.9980 94.9980 94.9980 6.6500 Dec 08, 2016* 1 1000.00 98.0906 98.0906 98.0906 98.0906 6.6400 Total 2 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 