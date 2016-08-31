Aug 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,147.4 107,242.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 264 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,767.4 83,609.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 172 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,380.0 23,633.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 92 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 6,500.00 7.10 7.80%, 2021 5,500.00 7.01 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 13, 2016 2,300.00 6.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.10%, RJIC 2019 1,250.00 7.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, RJIC 2024 550.00 8.12 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.91 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.05%, OBC 2026* 1 150.00 103.1991 103.1991 103.1991 103.1991 8.2000 Total 1 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, GRIC 2023* 1 50.00 102.4793 102.4793 102.4793 102.4793 8.7586 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 200.00 100.2488 100.2488 100.2488 100.2488 7.8600 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 100.8852 100.8852 100.8852 100.8852 7.9051 9.24%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 106.8003 106.8003 106.8003 106.8003 8.0200 8.46%, HDFC 2026* 2 180.00 103.0268 103.0257 103.0257 103.0266 7.9900 8.25%, ILGI 2026* 1 200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2400 11.08%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 105.4381 105.4381 105.4381 105.4381 7.9500 9.3532%, LICH 2019* 2 100.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 7.9000 8.73%, LICH 2020A* 1 350.00 102.4364 102.4364 102.4364 102.4364 7.8945 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 2 1250.00 100.6519 100.6284 100.6284 100.6331 7.7980 8.32%, RJIC 2021* 2 500.00 101.5428 101.5046 101.5428 101.5237 7.9150 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 550.00 106.2501 106.2501 106.2501 106.2501 8.1200 Total 16 3980.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 6.9268 7.28%, 2019 1 1500.00 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 6.8793 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 104.0200 104.0200 104.0200 104.0200 7.0107 10.25%, 2021 1 250.00 112.5506 112.5506 112.5506 112.5506 7.0850 7.80%, 2021 4 5500.00 103.0600 103.0350 103.0350 103.0432 7.0132 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 100.3675 100.3675 100.3675 100.3675 7.0874 7.68%, 2023 2 500.00 103.3575 103.3500 103.3575 103.3538 7.0802 7.35%, 2024 1 500.00 101.4700 101.4700 101.4700 101.4700 7.0990 7.72%, 2025 4 1250.00 103.8050 103.7900 103.7900 103.7955 7.1262 7.59%, 2026 10 6500.00 103.3325 103.2650 103.3025 103.2940 7.1004 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 7.1836 7.59%, 2029 3 750.00 103.8300 103.8000 103.8000 103.8167 7.1242 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 111.1000 111.1000 111.1000 111.1000 7.2618 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 117.8000 117.8000 117.8000 117.8000 7.2784 Total 32 19400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.04%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 101.4069 101.4069 101.4069 101.4069 7.3800 8.28%, SIDB 2019A* 2 300.00 101.8500 101.8500 101.8500 101.8500 7.4008 Total 3 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.65%, IRFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.8109 100.8109 100.8109 100.8109 7.3500 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 250.00 102.9471 102.9471 102.9471 102.9471 7.5950 9.64%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 105.3778 105.3778 105.3778 105.3778 7.3800 9.39%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 104.9716 104.9716 104.9716 104.9716 7.4000 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 103.0311 103.0311 103.0311 103.0311 7.6250 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 103.9282 103.9282 103.9282 103.9282 7.6475 Total 6 700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.05%, GUJ 2026* 1 150.00 103.8888 103.8888 103.8888 103.8888 7.4800 8.72%, MAH 2024* 1 400.00 107.0151 107.0151 107.0151 107.0151 7.5500 8.25%, MAH 2025A* 1 250.00 104.6423 104.6423 104.6423 104.6423 7.5150 8.08%, MAH 2026* 1 200.00 103.8835 103.8835 103.8835 103.8835 7.5100 8.20%, RAJ 2019* 1 200.00 102.6157 102.6157 102.6157 102.6157 7.2100 8.15%, RAJ 2021* 1 450.00 102.3242 102.3242 102.3242 102.3242 7.5600 8.55%, RAJ 2021* 1 117.40 104.0221 104.0221 104.0221 104.0221 7.5850 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 950.00 103.8359 103.8359 103.8359 103.8359 7.6250 8.51%, UP 2021* 1 100.00 103.4983 103.4983 103.4983 103.4983 7.5849 7.86%, UP 2026* 1 250.00 102.5345 102.5345 102.5345 102.5345 7.4900 8.14%, UP 2026* 1 400.00 103.4400 103.4400 103.4400 103.4400 7.6307 Total 11 3467.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 01, 2016* 1 500.00 98.3944 98.3944 98.3944 98.3944 6.5450 Nov 24, 2016* 2 1100.00 98.5195 98.5195 98.5195 98.5195 6.5345 Total 3 1600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 13, 2016* 1 2300.00 99.2553 99.2553 99.2553 99.2553 6.5204 Total 1 2300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com