Sep 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,083.4 16,083.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,653.4 13,653.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,430.0 2,430.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 4,500.00 7.09 7.61%, 2030 1,000.00 7.07 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2017 1,000.00 6.61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2016 500.00 7.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.35%, HDFC 2026 400.00 7.99 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, LICH 2016 250.00 7.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2016* 1 500.00 100.3635 100.3635 100.3635 100.3635 7.1500 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 1 180.00 96.9902 96.9902 96.9902 96.9902 7.4000 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 3 400.00 102.2595 102.2595 102.2595 102.2595 7.9900 9.30%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.1282 100.1282 100.1282 100.1282 7.1000 8.05%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.3520 100.3520 100.3520 100.3520 7.8000 8.19%, LICH 2021* 1 50.00 101.2208 101.2208 101.2208 101.2208 7.8650 8.40%, RJIC 2018* 1 250.00 101.3790 101.3790 101.3790 101.3790 7.6630 Total 9 1680.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 2 500.00 102.7200 102.7000 102.7200 102.7100 6.9398 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 104.4750 104.4750 104.4750 104.4750 6.8858 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 103.4800 103.4725 103.4800 103.4750 7.0567 7.35%, 2024 2 150.00 101.6100 101.6000 101.6000 101.6033 7.0756 7.72%, 2025 1 100.00 103.7250 103.7250 103.7250 103.7250 7.1353 7.59%, 2026 7 4500.00 103.4050 103.3500 103.3550 103.3611 7.0890 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 106.9500 106.9500 106.9500 106.9500 7.1748 8.28%, 2027 1 28.03 107.9500 107.9500 107.9500 107.9500 7.2212 8.60%, 2028 2 500.00 110.5600 110.5500 110.5500 110.5550 7.2456 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 7.1400 7.61%, 2030 1 1000.00 104.6750 104.6750 104.6750 104.6750 7.0690 9.20%, 2030 3 600.00 116.8500 116.8500 116.8500 116.8500 7.2651 7.95%, 2032 1 21.50 106.5501 106.5501 106.5501 106.5501 7.2500 8.28%, 2032 1 99.12 109.3122 109.3122 109.3122 109.3122 7.2650 8.33%, 2032 1 30.69 109.7327 109.7327 109.7327 109.7327 7.2900 7.40%, 2035 1 98.00 101.8428 101.8428 101.8428 101.8428 7.2200 Total 28 9377.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 50.00 101.8636 101.8636 101.8636 101.8636 7.3500 7.65%, IRFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.9757 100.9757 100.9757 100.9757 7.2800 7.63%, PFC 2026* 3 200.00 100.1559 100.1559 100.1559 100.1559 7.6000 9.35%, PGC 2019* 2 250.00 105.3200 105.3200 105.3200 105.3200 7.2800 Total 7 750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.75%, GUJ 2016* 1 500.00 100.1035 100.1035 100.1035 100.1035 6.6229 8.27%, RAJ 2023* 1 826.10 103.8526 103.8526 103.8526 103.8526 7.5300 Total 2 1326.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 17, 2016* 1 700.00 98.8697 98.8697 98.8697 98.8697 6.5200 Total 1 700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2016* 1 500.00 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 6.4800 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2017* 1 1000.00 95.3878 95.3878 95.3878 95.3878 6.6100 Aug 17, 2017* 1 750.00 94.2481 94.2481 94.2481 94.2481 4.4500 Total 2 1750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 