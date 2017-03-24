Mar 24 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,259.8 149,265.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 364 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,740.3 109,778.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 8 192 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,519.5 39,486.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 172 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 1,000.00 6.98 8.83%, 2041 600.00 7.60 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, RAJ 2023 820.30 8.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.60%, PFC 2027 1,100.00 7.74 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2024 700.00 7.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, TCHF 2018B 500.00 7.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 50.00 98.4689 98.4689 98.4689 98.4689 7.8900 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 50.00 98.5723 98.5723 98.5723 98.5723 7.8700 8.40%, ICIC 2026* 1 50.00 102.9704 102.9704 102.9704 102.9704 7.9200 8.43%, IDFB 2017A* 1 250.00 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 7.4748 Total 4 400.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.38%, HDFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.2200 101.2200 101.2200 101.2200 7.7500 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 1 50.00 102.7457 102.7457 102.7457 102.7457 7.9000 9.50%, HDFC 2024* 1 700.00 108.0094 108.0094 108.0094 108.0094 7.8000 8.95%, IBS 2020A* 1 100.00 104.2823 104.2823 104.2823 104.2823 7.4900 8.37%, LICH 2021* 1 50.00 101.5482 101.5482 101.5482 101.5482 7.9000 8.75%, LICH 2021* 1 150.00 102.7221 102.7221 102.7221 102.7221 7.9100 7.7576%, TCHF 2018* 1 250.00 100.2425 100.2425 100.2425 100.2425 7.5000 9.00%, TCHF 2018B* 1 500.00 101.3994 101.3994 101.3994 101.3994 7.6700 9.00%, TCHF 2018D* 1 157.00 101.4752 101.4752 101.4752 101.4752 7.6700 Total 9 2007.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017Q (RESET) 5 12.50 144.9700 144.9700 144.9700 144.9700 0.0000 Total 5 12.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 1 1000.00 103.9375 103.9375 103.9375 103.9375 6.9806 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 7.3297 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 7.3420 8.83%, 2041 1 600.00 113.6016 113.6016 113.6016 113.6016 7.6000 8.30%, 2042 1 600.00 108.3217 108.3217 108.3217 108.3217 7.5600 Total 5 2700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 2 150.00 105.0809 105.0809 105.0809 105.0809 7.7000 Total 2 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.83%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 98.6132 98.6132 98.6132 98.6132 7.3500 7.60%, PFC 2027* 5 1100.00 100.1228 99.9239 100.1228 99.9691 7.7432 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 50.00 102.4698 102.4698 102.4698 102.4698 7.1800 6.83%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 98.6587 98.6587 98.6587 98.6587 7.3100 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 104.1868 104.1868 104.1868 104.1868 7.2300 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 450.00 105.9632 105.1465 105.1465 105.6002 7.6429 Total 11 1950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, KER 2025* 1 50.00 103.3941 103.3941 103.3941 103.3941 7.7100 8.45%, PUN 2023* 1 170.00 103.7467 103.7467 103.7467 103.7467 7.6600 8.21%, RAJ 2023* 1 820.30 102.5118 102.5118 102.5118 102.5118 8.5537 Total 3 1040.30 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 