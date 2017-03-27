Mar 27 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,234.5 18,234.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 49 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,273.0 11,273.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 19 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,961.5 6,961.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.13%, 2022 5,000.00 6.85 6.97%, 2026 2,500.00 6.72 8.08%, 2022 1,500.00 6.85 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.7576% TCHF 2018 1,150.00 7.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.64%, IDFB 2020 1,050.00 7.65 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.24%, RECL 2021 1,000.00 7.46 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.64%, IDFB 2020* 1 1050.00 102.5713 102.5713 102.5713 102.5713 7.6500 Total 1 1050.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.39%, SBI* 1 100.00 98.7649 98.7649 98.7649 98.7649 8.7000 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.9944 99.9944 99.9944 99.9944 7.4900 7.7576%, TCHF 2018 2 1150.00 100.2425 100.2425 100.2425 100.2425 7.5000 Total 3 1650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017Q (RESET) 3 11.50 145.0500 145.0500 145.0500 145.0500 0.0000 Total 3 11.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 10.25%, 2021 1 250.00 112.3255 112.3255 112.3255 112.3255 6.8000 8.08%, 2022 2 1500.00 105.4111 105.4111 105.4111 105.4111 6.8500 8.13%, 2022 1 5000.00 105.7625 105.7625 105.7625 105.7625 6.8500 6.97%, 2026 1 2500.00 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 6.7214 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 107.1000 107.1000 107.1000 107.1000 7.2984 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 102.4500 102.4500 102.4500 102.4500 7.2796 7.61%, 2030 1 10.00 104.2000 104.2000 104.2000 104.2000 7.1108 Total 8 9760.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.09%, EXIM 2020* 2 250.00 99.8133 99.8133 99.8133 99.8133 7.1500 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 105.7628 105.7628 105.7628 105.7628 7.5500 8.15%, NBRD 2020* 1 100.00 102.5228 102.5228 102.5228 102.5228 7.1800 Total 4 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A* 2 500.00 100.1334 100.1334 100.1334 100.1334 7.1000 6.70%, IRFC 2021* 1 300.00 97.3690 97.3690 97.3690 97.3690 7.3800 8.00%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 101.0780 101.0780 101.0780 101.0780 7.2000 7.05%, PFC 2020* 2 500.00 99.1143 99.1139 99.1143 99.1141 7.3800 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 102.8895 102.8895 102.8895 102.8895 7.4200 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 2 400.00 102.5821 102.5821 102.5821 102.5821 7.4500 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 300.00 99.7370 99.7370 99.7370 99.7370 7.5500 7.60%, PFC 2027* 1 100.00 99.9239 99.9239 99.9239 99.9239 7.7500 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 100.00 102.4642 102.4642 102.4642 102.4642 7.1800 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 104.1783 104.1783 104.1783 104.1783 7.2300 7.24%, RECL 2021* 4 1000.00 99.1671 98.9419 99.1671 99.1071 7.4560 7.52%, RECL 2026* 1 100.00 98.9670 98.9670 98.9670 98.9670 7.6600 Total 18 3750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.68%, MP 2023* 1 50.00 100.8761 100.8761 100.8761 100.8761 8.0283 7.92%, MP 2024* 1 50.00 100.9808 100.9808 100.9808 100.9808 8.1783 8.03%, MP 2025* 1 50.00 101.0792 101.0792 101.0792 101.0792 8.2170 7.69%, MP 2026* 1 50.00 101.1904 101.1904 101.1904 101.1904 7.8108 7.91%, MP 2027* 1 50.00 101.2681 101.2681 101.2681 101.2681 7.9921 8.25%, MP 2028* 1 50.00 101.3281 101.3281 101.3281 101.3281 8.0649 8.05%, MP 2029* 1 50.00 101.4159 101.4159 101.4159 101.4159 7.8649 8.06%, MP 2031* 1 50.00 101.5484 101.5484 101.5484 101.5484 7.8749 8.49%, PUN 2022* 1 613.00 104.0668 104.0668 104.0668 104.0668 7.5000 8.45%, PUN 2023A* 1 250.00 103.9391 103.9391 103.9391 103.9391 7.6200 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 1 250.00 103.7061 103.7061 103.7061 103.7061 7.4807 Total 11 1513.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com