Apr 3 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,769.7 12,769.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 35 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,252.7 7,252.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 15 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,517.0 5,517.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.08%, 2022 2,400.00 6.81 8.21%, HARY22 1,413.60 7.43 8.13%, 2045 1,250.00 7.49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A 750.00 6.95 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.40%, PGC 2020A 750.00 7.15 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2018 600.00 7.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 2 500.00 99.3143 99.2145 99.3143 99.2644 7.7300 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 1 250.00 101.2034 101.2034 101.2034 101.2034 7.7500 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 250.00 99.4152 99.4152 99.4152 99.4152 7.7000 Total 4 1000.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 1 250.00 100.1629 100.1629 100.1629 100.1629 9.1899 8.15%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.8177 100.8177 100.8177 100.8177 7.4200 8.50%, HDFC 2018* 2 600.00 101.1544 101.1544 101.1544 101.1544 7.3500 7.78%, HDFC 2020* 2 500.00 100.5655 100.5655 100.5655 100.5655 7.5500 8.70%, HDFC 2020 1 17.00 103.0419 103.0419 103.0419 103.0419 7.5500 Total 7 1617.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.08%, 2022 2 2400.00 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 6.8052 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 102.0300 102.0300 102.0300 102.0300 6.9842 7.59%, 2026 1 500.00 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 6.7937 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 7.3118 8.17%, 2044 2 600.00 107.5052 107.5052 107.5052 107.5052 7.5200 8.13%, 2045 4 1250.00 107.4532 107.4532 107.4532 107.4532 7.4900 Total 11 5250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.99%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 101.6885 101.6885 101.6885 101.6885 7.0300 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A* 2 750.00 100.3276 100.3273 100.3276 100.3274 6.9500 8.40%, PGC 2020A* 1 750.00 103.6126 103.6126 103.6126 103.6126 7.1500 8.13%, PGC 2026* 1 100.00 103.0086 103.0086 103.0086 103.0086 7.6500 8.13%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 103.2370 103.2370 103.2370 103.2370 7.6500 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 104.1909 104.1909 104.1909 104.1909 7.1800 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 104.0730 104.0730 104.0730 104.0730 7.1816 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 500.00 102.5355 102.5355 102.5355 102.5355 7.5700 Total 8 2650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2022* 2 1413.58 103.2411 103.1365 103.2411 103.2041 7.4288 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 1 100.00 100.2747 100.2747 100.2747 100.2747 7.5500 8.21%, RAJ 2022* 1 489.10 103.1992 103.1992 103.1992 103.1992 7.4300 Total 4 2002.68 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com