Apr 5 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,329.0 38,098.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 76 111 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,020.0 27,272.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 68 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,309.0 10,826.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 43 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 6,000.00 6.83 8.83%, 2023 2,150.00 7.02 8.28%, 2027 1,950.00 7.26 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023 1,700.00 7.72 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.46%, HDFC 2019 550.00 7.55 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.80%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.57 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 250.00 99.3143 99.3143 99.3143 99.3143 7.7200 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 1 50.00 101.1371 101.1371 101.1371 101.1371 7.7600 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 7 1700.00 99.4158 99.2420 99.2668 99.3412 7.7150 Total 9 2000.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.85%, ABF 2019* 1 150.00 101.6561 101.6561 101.6561 101.6561 7.8500 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 100.4568 100.4568 100.4568 100.4568 7.5700 8.46%, HDFC 2019* 1 550.00 101.5820 101.5820 101.5820 101.5820 7.5500 Total 3 1200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 100.7133 100.7133 100.7133 100.7133 6.5500 7.80%, 2021 1 1000.00 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 6.7435 8.20%, 2022 1 200.00 105.8660 105.8660 105.8660 105.8660 6.7600 8.15%, 2022A 8 6000.00 105.7969 105.6225 105.6225 105.6812 6.8260 8.83%, 2023 2 2150.00 109.4292 109.4292 109.4292 109.4292 7.0250 9.15%, 2024 1 700.00 111.6000 111.6000 111.6000 111.6000 7.1443 7.59%, 2026 1 100.00 104.5300 104.5300 104.5300 104.5300 6.8904 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 106.2200 106.2200 106.2200 106.2200 7.2400 8.28%, 2027 2 1950.00 107.3796 107.3000 107.3796 107.3510 7.2637 8.60%, 2028 2 1750.00 109.7085 109.4000 109.7085 109.6204 7.3210 7.59%, 2029 1 500.00 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 7.3002 7.88%, 2030 2 1250.00 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 7.3352 8.28%, 2032 1 200.00 106.7162 106.7162 106.7162 106.7162 7.5200 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 118.9000 118.9000 118.9000 118.9000 7.5696 8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 107.3293 107.3293 107.3293 107.3293 7.5000 Total 26 17450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 200.00 105.8719 105.8719 105.8719 105.8719 7.5300 Total 1 200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 159.00 110.2005 110.2005 110.2005 110.2005 7.3900 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 2 400.00 102.3250 102.2705 102.3250 102.2909 7.0388 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.6275 101.6275 101.6275 101.6275 7.6000 7.05%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.1693 99.1693 99.1693 99.1693 7.3600 7.47%, PFC 2021* 2 200.00 100.0273 99.9904 100.0273 100.0089 7.4450 7.14%, RECL 2021* 1 450.00 98.9258 98.9258 98.9258 98.9258 7.4000 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 99.3562 99.3562 99.3562 99.3562 7.3900 7.54%, RECL 2026* 1 150.00 98.9809 98.9809 98.9809 98.9809 7.6800 Total 10 1909.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2026* 1 250.00 103.0654 103.0654 103.0654 103.0654 7.7300 7.75%, KRN 2027* 3 470.00 101.0500 100.8640 100.8640 100.8719 7.6214 8.39%, RAJ 2020A* 1 350.00 103.2037 103.2037 103.2037 103.2037 7.1600 8.39%, RAJ 2026* 1 250.00 104.1965 104.1965 104.1965 104.1965 7.7300 7.67%, TN 2023* 2 100.00 99.6186 99.5248 99.5248 99.5717 8.3143 7.91%, TN 2024* 2 100.00 100.8431 100.7365 100.7365 100.7898 8.2065 8.02%, TN 2025* 2 100.00 101.5766 101.4583 101.4583 101.5175 8.1295 7.68%, TN 2026* 2 100.00 99.5485 99.4215 99.4215 99.4850 8.0768 7.90%, TN 2027* 2 100.00 101.0226 100.8847 100.8847 100.9537 8.0291 8.24%, TN 2028* 2 100.00 103.5695 103.4203 103.4203 103.4949 7.7600 8.04%, TN 2029* 2 100.00 102.2295 102.0732 102.0732 102.1514 7.9623 8.01%, TN 2030* 2 100.00 102.0972 101.9333 101.9333 102.0153 7.7600 8.05%, TN 2031* 2 100.00 102.5265 102.3549 102.3549 102.4407 7.7600 7.92%, TN 2032* 2 100.00 101.4849 101.3080 101.3080 101.3965 7.7600 Total 26 2320.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 29, 2018* 1 250.00 94.3522 94.3522 94.3522 94.3522 6.1200 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com