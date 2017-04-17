Apr 17 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,610.0 9,610.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,150.0 5,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 12 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,460.0 4,460.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 3,000.00 7.15 7.95%, 2032 950.00 7.47 7.68%, 2023 350.00 6.97 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.95%, RECL 2027 1,100.00 7.65 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019 1,000.00 7.65 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.46%, RECL 2022 500.00 7.43 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 1000.00 101.1871 101.1871 101.1871 101.1871 7.6500 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 2 300.00 103.1890 103.1890 103.1890 103.1890 7.7500 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.9277 100.9277 100.9277 100.9277 7.4100 7.95%, LICH 2027* 3 450.00 100.6250 100.6250 100.6250 100.6250 7.8500 9.85%, STF 2017* 1 100.00 100.5712 100.5712 100.5712 100.5712 6.9500 Total 8 2100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018I (RESET) 2 160.00 109.1200 109.0500 109.1200 109.1156 0.0000 Total 2 160.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 1 350.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 6.9732 7.35%, 2024 1 200.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.1040 7.72%, 2025 4 3000.00 103.4800 103.4100 103.4100 103.4267 7.1536 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 7.3055 7.95%, 2032 3 950.00 104.3749 104.2351 104.2351 104.2891 7.4742 Total 10 4750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.42%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.1726 100.1726 100.1726 100.1726 7.3600 7.50%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.3066 100.3066 100.3066 100.3066 7.4000 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 100.00 103.6721 103.6721 103.6721 103.6721 7.7500 7.46%, RECL 2022* 1 500.00 100.0839 100.0839 100.0839 100.0839 7.4272 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 1100.00 101.9690 101.8318 101.8318 101.9378 7.6545 Total 6 2200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.78%, BIH 2027* 1 150.00 100.7300 100.7300 100.7300 100.7300 7.6711 8.51%, HARY 2026* 1 250.00 105.0946 105.0946 105.0946 105.0946 7.7000 Total 2 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com