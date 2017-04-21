Apr 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,385.0 85,764.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 237 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,400.0 57,866.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 134 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,985.0 27,898.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 103 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.6%, 2028 6,600.00 7.43 8.33%, 2026 1,000.00 7.33 8.15%, 2026 1,000.00 7.33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.05%, PFC2 200 1,750.00 7.36 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.2%, IRFC2 200 1,000.00 7.23 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL2 200 1,000.00 7.26 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 7.6345 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 102.6580 102.6580 102.6580 102.6580 7.6800 8.45%, HDFC 2026* 1 250.00 103.7394 103.7394 103.7394 103.7394 7.8500 7.78%, LICH 2020* 1 450.00 100.2314 100.2314 100.2314 100.2314 7.7000 7.81%, LICH 2020* 1 50.00 100.5415 100.5415 100.5415 100.5415 7.6000 Total 5 1750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2018 (RESET) 1 4.50 148.5400 148.5400 148.5400 148.5400 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 2.50 143.8400 143.8400 143.8400 143.8400 0.0000 CITI 2017S (RESET) 5 12.50 142.5300 142.5300 142.5300 142.5300 0.0000 CITI 2018 (RESET) 1 2.50 143.3400 143.3400 143.3400 143.3400 0.0000 Total 8 22.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 103.1850 103.1850 103.1850 103.1850 6.8666 6.97%, 2026 1 100.00 100.1250 100.1250 100.1250 100.1250 6.9499 8.15%, 2026 1 1000.00 105.5650 105.5650 105.5650 105.5650 7.3300 8.33%, 2026 1 1000.00 106.5935 106.5935 106.5935 106.5935 7.3300 8.60%, 2028 9 6600.00 108.7500 108.5800 108.7500 108.7279 7.4303 6.79%, 2029 2 500.00 97.1400 97.1250 97.1250 97.1325 7.1360 7.61%, 2030 2 400.00 103.0300 103.0100 103.0100 103.0150 7.2481 7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 102.1211 102.1211 102.1211 102.1211 7.5500 Total 18 9900.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.09%, EXIM 2020* 1 50.00 99.8041 99.8041 99.8041 99.8041 7.1500 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 2 1000.00 100.0023 100.0023 100.0023 100.0023 7.2300 7.05%, PFC 2020* 2 1750.00 99.1730 99.1730 99.1730 99.1730 7.3600 8.98%, PFC 2024 1 20.00 107.8223 107.8223 107.8223 107.8223 7.5500 7.63%, PFC 2026* 1 243.00 99.4555 99.4555 99.4555 99.4555 7.7000 7.18%, PFC 2027* 1 50.00 97.0650 97.0650 97.0650 97.0650 7.7500 7.60%, PFC 2027* 2 250.00 99.9189 99.9189 99.9189 99.9189 7.7500 7.75%, PFC 2027* 1 50.00 100.9536 100.9536 100.9536 100.9536 7.7500 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 1000.00 103.1307 103.1307 103.1307 103.1307 7.2650 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 104.2759 104.2759 104.2759 104.2759 7.1500 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 750.00 101.4160 101.4160 101.4160 101.4160 7.7300 Total 14 5163.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.92%, WB 2027* 1 500.00 101.3533 101.3533 101.3533 101.3533 7.7200 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 