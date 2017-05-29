May 29 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,279.0 11,279.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 47 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,848.0 2,848.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,431.0 8,431.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2029 1,000.00 6.84 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.39%, RAJ 2020A 450.00 7.20 8.25%, PUN 2025A 350.00 7.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- HDFC 2020F (RESET) 2,150.00 7.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, LICH 2021A 946.00 7.70 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.05%, PFC 2020 750.00 7.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.14%, BOB* 2 300.00 100.5247 100.4478 100.4478 100.5119 8.9833 Total 2 300.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.3072 100.3072 100.3072 100.3072 7.6251 HDFC 2020F (RESET) 2 2150.00 100.1681 100.1681 100.1681 100.1681 7.7000 9.80%, IBHF 2018A* 1 150.00 102.3068 102.3068 102.3068 102.3068 8.2500 8.75%, IBHF 2021* 2 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.7214 8.75%, LICH 2021A* 3 946.00 103.2249 103.2249 103.2249 103.2249 7.7000 Total 9 3396.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 100.00 100.1088 100.1088 100.1088 100.1088 6.7476 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 7.1626 6.79%, 2029 1 1000.00 99.5550 99.5550 99.5550 99.5550 6.8425 6.57%, 2033 1 50.00 94.1400 94.1400 94.1400 94.1400 7.1814 Total 4 1400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 2 485.00 106.2920 106.2920 106.2920 106.2920 7.4000 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 250.00 102.1985 102.1985 102.1985 102.1985 7.2300 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 2 400.00 103.0012 103.0012 103.0012 103.0012 7.2300 8.28%, SIDB 2019A* 1 500.00 101.8095 101.8095 101.8095 101.8095 7.1100 Total 6 1635.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IRFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.9987 99.9987 99.9987 99.9987 7.0300 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 1 250.00 102.0326 102.0326 102.0326 102.0326 7.1000 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.9545 101.9545 101.9545 101.9545 7.5451 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.6440 100.6440 100.6440 100.6440 6.8000 6.83%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 98.7631 98.7631 98.7631 98.7631 7.3050 7.05%, PFC 2020* 1 750.00 99.3378 99.3378 99.3378 99.3378 7.3000 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 450.00 102.4132 102.4132 102.4132 102.4132 7.3350 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 105.4315 105.4315 105.4315 105.4315 7.6600 8.20%, PGC 2022* 1 250.00 103.2440 103.2440 103.2440 103.2440 7.3300 7.95%, RECL 2027* 3 550.00 102.2709 102.0325 102.2709 102.1842 7.6127 Total 12 3100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 1 250.00 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 7.5338 8.15%, MP 2025* 5 200.00 103.2524 103.2524 103.2524 103.2524 7.6200 8.25%, MP 2028* 1 50.00 104.2668 104.2668 104.2668 104.2668 7.6600 8.06%, MP 2031 1 48.00 103.3551 103.3551 103.3551 103.3551 7.6600 8.25%, PUN 2025A* 4 350.00 103.7959 103.7959 103.7959 103.7959 7.6200 8.39%, RAJ 2020A* 1 450.00 102.9436 102.9436 102.9436 102.9436 7.2000 7.74%, TN 2027* 1 100.00 101.1397 101.1397 101.1397 101.1397 7.5700 Total 14 1448.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 