Jun 6 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,445.5 37,425.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 93 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,395.5 29,565.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 64 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,050.0 7,860.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.08%, 2022 2,000.00 6.85 7.80%, 2020 1,500.00 6.64 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2017 7,000.00 6.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.76%, PFC 2019 1,000.00 7.35 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.35%, EXIM 2022 750.00 7.31 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018 250.00 7.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 100.00 99.5747 99.5747 99.5747 99.5747 7.6700 Total 1 100.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.85%, HDBK* 1 50.00 100.9684 100.9684 100.9684 100.9684 8.5900 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 2 150.00 100.0861 100.0861 100.0861 100.0861 9.2100 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 7.2500 8.38%, HDFC 2018A* 1 250.00 100.8694 100.8694 100.8694 100.8694 7.0200 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 102.7226 102.7226 102.7226 102.7226 7.6200 8.75%, IBHF 2021* 1 100.00 100.5313 100.5313 100.5313 100.5313 8.5700 7.58%, LICH 2020* 1 150.00 99.9895 99.9895 99.9895 99.9895 7.5650 Total 7 1150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 1500.00 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 6.6439 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 5.1133 7.94%, 2021 1 50.00 103.8650 103.8650 103.8650 103.8650 6.8097 8.08%, 2022 1 2000.00 105.2300 105.2300 105.2300 105.2300 6.8547 6.97%, 2026 2 750.00 101.5120 101.3200 101.3200 101.4480 6.7547 7.95%, 2032 1 50.00 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 7.2681 6.57%, 2033 2 800.00 95.0300 95.0200 95.0200 95.0263 7.0860 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 7.2428 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 110.4965 110.4965 110.4965 110.4965 7.3000 6.62%, 2051 1 100.00 90.9500 90.9500 90.9500 90.9500 7.3448 Total 12 6300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.35%, EXIM 2022* 3 750.00 100.1317 100.1317 100.1317 100.1317 7.3100 7.69%, NBRD 2032* 1 250.00 100.2568 100.2568 100.2568 100.2568 7.6500 Total 4 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 200.00 102.2225 102.2225 102.2225 102.2225 7.5051 8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 1000.00 102.9458 102.9458 102.9458 102.9458 7.3500 6.88%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 99.8743 99.8743 99.8743 99.8743 7.0005 8.80%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 104.2874 104.2874 104.2874 104.2874 7.3000 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 250.00 102.5376 102.5376 102.5376 102.5376 7.5600 Total 5 1750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.69%, KRN 2022A* 1 500.00 105.1185 105.1185 105.1185 105.1185 7.3700 7.86%, KRN 2027* 1 50.00 102.3750 102.3750 102.3750 102.3750 7.5100 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 2 500.00 100.7388 100.7388 100.7388 100.7388 7.4800 7.38%, MAH 2022* 1 277.50 100.0627 100.0627 100.0627 100.0627 7.3600 8.62%, MAH 2023A* 1 50.00 105.6087 105.6087 105.6087 105.6087 7.4000 7.51%, MAH 2027* 1 250.00 100.4122 100.4122 100.4122 100.4122 7.4500 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 1 550.00 103.9826 103.9826 103.9826 103.9826 7.3800 8.31%, TEL 2025* 1 250.00 104.4222 104.4222 104.4222 104.4222 7.5700 8.29%, TN 2025A* 1 667.96 104.4212 104.4212 104.4212 104.4212 7.5550 Total 10 3095.46 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2017* 2 7000.00 97.0291 97.0291 97.0291 97.0291 6.3500 Total 2 7000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 