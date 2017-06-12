Jun 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,098.6 23,098.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,523.6 14,523.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 27 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,575.0 8,575.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2029 3,000.00 6.69 9.15%, 2024 2,500.00 6.94 8.15%, 2022A 2,100.00 6.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2018 2,000.00 7.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.50%, HDFC 2018 1,500.00 7.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018 750.00 7.27 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 250.00 100.4860 100.4860 100.4860 100.4860 7.4850 Total 1 250.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.14%, BOB* 3 400.00 101.1930 101.1930 101.1930 101.1930 8.8000 9.95%, BOI* 1 500.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 9.9248 Total 4 900.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, DHFL 2023* 1 250.00 99.6317 99.6317 99.6317 99.6317 9.1100 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 1 500.00 100.5507 100.5507 100.5507 100.5507 9.1100 7.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 1500.00 100.2492 100.2492 100.2492 100.2492 7.2501 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 750.00 101.1620 101.1620 101.1620 101.1620 7.2700 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 103.2873 103.2873 103.2873 103.2873 7.3500 Total 5 3250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2018* 1 2000.00 143.6115 143.6115 143.6115 143.6115 7.2500 Total 1 2000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 1430.00 100.1205 100.1205 100.1205 100.1205 6.1858 7.94%, 2021 2 1500.00 104.3295 104.3131 104.3131 104.3186 6.6756 8.15%, 2022A 2 2100.00 106.1000 106.0700 106.1000 106.0929 6.6945 9.15%, 2024 3 2500.00 112.7000 112.5000 112.7000 112.6600 6.9365 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 105.2900 105.2900 105.2900 105.2900 6.8452 6.79%, 2027 2 1000.00 102.0400 101.9600 102.0400 102.0000 6.5122 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 109.4100 109.4100 109.4100 109.4100 6.9790 6.79%, 2029 6 3000.00 100.9350 100.8000 100.9025 100.8725 6.6857 6.57%, 2033 4 1250.00 97.3400 97.2600 97.3400 97.2980 6.8458 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 112.6365 112.6365 112.6365 112.6365 7.2100 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 111.9000 111.9000 111.9000 111.9000 7.1721 Total 24 13580.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.27%, EXIM 2018* 1 125.00 101.2014 101.2014 101.2014 101.2014 6.8000 7.25%, SIDB 2020* 2 300.00 100.4643 100.4643 100.4643 100.4643 7.0500 Total 3 425.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A* 1 250.00 100.3807 100.3807 100.3807 100.3807 6.8502 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 3 500.00 109.7703 109.7678 109.7678 109.7683 7.3703 7.30%, PFC 2020* 2 500.00 100.3334 100.3334 100.3334 100.3334 7.1700 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 103.4093 103.4093 103.4093 103.4093 7.2500 Total 7 1750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.75%, RAJ 2018* 1 393.55 100.8753 100.8753 100.8753 100.8753 6.8500 7.61%, TN 2027* 1 300.00 101.9698 101.9698 101.9698 101.9698 7.3200 7.62%, TN 2027* 1 250.00 102.0550 102.0550 102.0550 102.0550 7.3200 Total 3 943.55 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com