Jun 19 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,941.0 11,941.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,630.5 8,630.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,310.5 3,310.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2027 1,750.00 6.60 9.15%, 2024 1,000.00 6.89 8.17%, 2044 1,000.00 7.16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.50%, HDFC 2020 1,000.00 7.44 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023 300.00 9.06 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2019 300.00 7.17 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 2 300.00 100.8051 100.7751 100.8051 100.7901 9.0589 9.30%, DHFL 2026* 2 100.00 101.2115 101.2115 101.2115 101.2115 9.0850 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 7.0500 8.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 101.1788 101.1788 101.1788 101.1788 7.0500 7.50%, HDFC 2020* 1 1000.00 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 7.4400 Total 7 1750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018J (RESET) 1 50.00 110.6500 110.6500 110.6500 110.6500 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 10.50 145.4700 145.4700 145.4700 145.4700 0.0000 Total 2 60.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 2 150.00 104.0800 104.0800 104.0800 104.0800 6.5664 9.15%, 2024 1 1000.00 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 6.8931 8.20%, 2025 1 500.00 107.9375 107.9375 107.9375 107.9375 6.9196 6.97%, 2026 1 750.00 102.2400 102.2400 102.2400 102.2400 6.6389 6.79%, 2027 3 1750.00 102.2400 100.2650 100.2800 101.3979 6.5951 6.79%, 2029 1 250.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 6.7348 8.32%, 2032 1 80.50 111.5800 111.5800 111.5800 111.5800 7.0601 6.57%, 2033 1 50.00 97.5100 97.5100 97.5100 97.5100 6.8237 8.83%, 2041 1 500.00 118.6278 118.6278 118.6278 118.6278 7.2000 8.17%, 2044 2 1000.00 111.9883 111.9883 111.9883 111.9883 7.1650 8.13%, 2045 2 1000.00 111.7892 111.7892 111.7892 111.7892 7.1500 Total 16 7030.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 103.0167 103.0167 103.0167 103.0167 6.9496 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 101.4660 101.4660 101.4660 101.4660 6.9000 Total 2 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2019* 2 300.00 103.1363 103.1163 103.1363 103.1263 7.1745 7.50%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.8264 100.8264 100.8264 100.8264 7.2000 7.44%, PFC 2027* 1 100.00 99.9975 99.9975 99.9975 99.9975 7.4354 7.14%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 7.1600 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 100.1790 100.1790 100.1790 100.1790 7.1700 Total 6 1150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.89%, HARY 2023* 1 350.00 112.4221 112.4221 112.4221 112.4221 7.3400 Total 1 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018* 1 850.00 95.5903 95.5903 95.5903 95.5903 6.3300 Total 1 850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 329-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2018* 2 400.00 95.6095 95.6062 95.6095 95.6083 6.3269 Total 2 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 