Jun 20 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,093.1 49,684.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 122 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,020.0 42,300.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 76 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,073.1 7,383.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 46 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.13%, 2045 4,500.00 6.85 8.30%, 2040 3,050.00 7.18 6.79%, 2029 3,000.00 6.74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.59%, LICH 2019 750.00 7.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.53%, PFC 2020 550.00 7.27 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.10%, UBIA 500.00 9.07 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.10%, UBIA* 2 500.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 9.0735 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 1 100.00 100.8318 100.8318 100.8318 100.8318 9.0500 7.60%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.4060 100.4060 100.4060 100.4060 7.4400 7.59%, LICH 2019* 2 750.00 100.3535 100.3535 100.3535 100.3535 7.4000 8.35%, LICH 2020* 1 250.00 102.3476 102.3476 102.3476 102.3476 7.5000 9.15%, RHFL 2027 1 3.07 98.5212 98.5212 98.5212 98.5212 9.3693 Total 6 1603.07 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2018S (RESET) 1 2.50 112.7100 112.7100 112.7100 112.7100 0.0000 CCFI 2019D (RESET) 1 5.00 122.4800 122.4800 122.4800 122.4800 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 5 12.50 145.4900 145.4900 145.4900 145.4900 0.0000 Total 7 20.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.60%, 2020 1 300.00 115.3703 115.3703 115.3703 115.3703 6.6275 7.80%, 2021 2 2500.00 104.0700 104.0600 104.0700 104.0660 6.5701 8.13%, 2022 1 1250.00 106.3391 106.3391 106.3391 106.3391 6.6750 8.20%, 2022 3 2200.00 106.0583 106.0583 106.0583 106.0583 6.6600 7.16%, 2023 1 1000.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 6.7426 7.35%, 2024 6 2800.00 103.1050 103.0100 103.1000 103.0630 6.5038 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 108.5335 108.5335 108.5335 108.5335 6.8600 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 6.8398 8.20%, 2025 1 500.00 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 6.9097 6.97%, 2026 2 750.00 102.2700 102.2300 102.2700 102.2567 6.6365 8.15%, 2026 1 100.00 108.1886 108.1886 108.1886 108.1886 6.9500 6.79%, 2027 3 1250.00 102.4200 102.3225 102.4200 102.3430 6.4647 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 109.5000 109.5000 109.5000 109.5000 6.9654 8.60%, 2028 2 1500.00 112.1000 112.0877 112.1000 112.0959 6.9990 6.79%, 2029 4 3000.00 100.4600 100.4400 100.4550 100.4508 6.7359 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 106.4600 106.4600 106.4600 106.4600 6.8460 7.73%, 2034 3 1250.00 107.4500 107.4000 107.4500 107.4100 6.9894 8.30%, 2040 3 3050.00 112.5831 112.5525 112.5525 112.5686 7.1762 8.30%, 2042 2 1450.00 112.8265 112.8265 112.8265 112.8265 7.1950 8.17%, 2044 1 50.00 111.9000 111.9000 111.9000 111.9000 7.1717 8.13%, 2045 5 4500.00 111.7892 111.7892 111.7892 111.7892 6.8499 6.62%, 2051 1 250.00 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 7.1037 Total 46 29700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 50.00 102.2742 102.2742 102.2742 102.2742 6.9600 7.65%, IRFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.3369 101.3369 101.3369 101.3369 6.9500 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 100.00 102.4994 102.4994 102.4994 102.4994 6.9600 7.85%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.1450 101.1450 101.1450 101.1450 7.1300 8.53%, PFC 2020* 2 550.00 103.3397 103.3397 103.3397 103.3397 7.2700 8.65%, PFC 2024* 3 400.00 106.6179 106.5008 106.6179 106.5596 7.4623 7.44%, PFC 2027* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 7.4348 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 100.00 103.0047 103.0047 103.0047 103.0047 6.9600 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 103.3924 103.3924 103.3924 103.3924 7.1400 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 107.3777 107.3777 107.3777 107.3777 7.3000 Total 14 1950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.06%, MAH 2025* 1 50.00 104.2574 104.2574 104.2574 104.2574 7.3200 8.21%, MAH 2025* 1 50.00 105.5389 105.5389 105.5389 105.5389 7.3200 7.23%, RAJ 2027* 1 400.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 7.2012 7.73%, TN 2024* 1 50.00 102.0124 102.0124 102.0124 102.0124 7.3400 7.73%, TN 2025* 1 50.00 102.2409 102.2409 102.2409 102.2409 7.3400 7.73%, TN 2026* 1 50.00 102.4535 102.4535 102.4535 102.4535 7.3400 7.73%, TN 2027* 1 50.00 102.6513 102.6513 102.6513 102.6513 7.3400 7.73%, TN 2028 1 40.00 102.8354 102.8354 102.8354 102.8354 7.3400 Total 8 740.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 329-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2018* 1 500.00 95.6154 95.6154 95.6154 95.6154 6.3400 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 24, 2018* 1 3000.00 94.4371 94.4371 94.4371 94.4371 6.3800 Total 1 3000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 24, 2017* 1 80.00 98.9229 98.9229 98.9229 98.9229 6.2100 Total 1 80.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 