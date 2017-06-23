Jun 23 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,411.0 143,923.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 348 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,120.4 111,129.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 203 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,290.6 32,794.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 145 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 4,500.00 6.67 8.15%, 2022A 3,500.00 6.67 8.6%, 2028 2,500.00 7.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.56%, LICH 2018 2,000.00 7.26 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC23 1,500.00 6.32 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018 1,250.00 7.13 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.65%, ABFL 2019* 1 500.00 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 7.6000 9.13%, CHOI 2018* 1 200.00 101.4094 101.4094 101.4094 101.4094 7.4500 8.99%, CHOI 2019* 2 250.00 101.9625 101.9625 101.9625 101.9625 7.8200 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 2 1250.00 100.2799 100.2717 100.2717 100.2783 7.1300 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 850.00 101.0952 101.0952 101.0952 101.0952 7.3000 7.56%, LICH 2018* 3 2000.00 100.4296 100.3568 100.3568 100.4114 7.2625 8.73%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 101.2791 101.2791 101.2791 101.2791 7.1400 7.85%, LTHF 2020* 1 250.00 100.2356 100.2356 100.2356 100.2356 7.7400 9.15%, RHFL 2027 1 5.65 98.6333 98.6333 98.6333 98.6333 9.3509 7.69%, SUNF 2019* 1 500.00 100.1078 100.1078 100.1078 100.1078 7.6000 Total 14 6305.65 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019G (RESET) 2 20.00 114.3600 114.3600 114.3600 114.3600 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 6 15.00 145.6300 145.6300 145.6300 145.6300 0.0000 Total 8 35.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 1 100.00 99.4690 99.4690 99.4690 99.4690 6.4000 8.35%, 2022 6 4500.00 106.9214 106.8664 106.8892 106.8938 6.6689 8.15%, 2022A 3 3500.00 106.1537 106.1106 106.1537 106.1475 6.6714 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 105.0500 105.0500 105.0500 105.0500 6.7040 7.35%, 2024 1 500.00 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 6.7744 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 105.4600 105.4600 105.4600 105.4600 6.8142 6.79%, 2027 3 1500.00 102.4200 102.4100 102.4200 102.4167 6.4541 8.60%, 2028 4 2500.00 111.9650 111.9500 111.9650 111.9575 7.0142 6.79%, 2029 2 1500.00 100.5200 100.5150 100.5150 100.5167 6.4642 7.95%, 2032 2 1000.00 108.3500 108.3500 108.3500 108.3500 7.0436 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 107.6700 107.6700 107.6700 107.6700 6.9642 8.17%, 2044 2 500.00 111.7500 111.7500 111.7500 111.7500 7.1829 Total 27 16600.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC 2023* 1 1500.00 105.4916 105.4916 105.4916 105.4916 6.3175 Total 1 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IRFC 2018* 1 500.00 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 6.8600 7.49%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.0234 101.0234 101.0234 101.0234 7.3401 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 3 200.00 103.2752 103.2713 103.2713 103.2723 7.3502 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.6440 100.6440 100.6440 100.6440 7.3000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 300.00 106.6925 106.5773 106.6925 106.6349 7.4474 7.18%, PFC 2027* 1 250.00 99.2677 99.2677 99.2677 99.2677 7.4150 8.85%, PGC 2020* 2 100.00 104.9276 104.8684 104.9276 104.8980 7.1100 9.35%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 106.0773 106.0773 106.0773 106.0773 7.1200 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 500.00 103.8292 103.8292 103.8292 103.8292 7.3700 Total 14 2450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2026* 4 850.00 105.3323 105.3323 105.3323 105.3323 7.3700 8.45%, KRN 2024* 1 150.00 106.3085 106.3085 106.3085 106.3085 7.3300 7.59%, KRN 2027* 1 770.40 102.0027 102.0027 102.0027 102.0027 7.2950 7.86%, KRN 2027* 1 250.00 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 7.3216 8.63%, TN 2023* 1 500.00 106.1013 106.1013 106.1013 106.1013 7.2700 Total 8 2520.40 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 