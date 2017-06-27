Jun 27 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,140.5 22,140.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,450.0 16,450.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,690.5 5,690.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 4,000.00 6.68 6.79%, 2029 1,750.00 6.73 7.80%, 2021 1,500.00 6.54 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC 2023 3,000.00 6.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.20%, PFC 2022 604.40 6.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A 500.00 6.86 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.10%, UBAI* 1 250.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 9.0725 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 6.86%, IIFC 2023* 1 250.00 104.0251 104.0251 104.0251 104.0251 6.0000 8.20%, PFC 2022* 2 604.36 108.5941 108.5941 108.5941 108.5941 6.0000 9.80%, SRF 2017* 1 250.00 100.6912 100.6912 100.6912 100.6912 6.7500 7.69%, SUNF 2019* 2 200.00 100.1071 100.1071 100.1071 100.1071 7.6000 Total 6 1304.36 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018L (RESET) 1 10.00 110.1600 110.1600 110.1600 110.1600 0.0000 CFIL 2018R (RESET) 1 30.00 108.1000 108.1000 108.1000 108.1000 0.0000 CFIL 2019G (RESET) 2 20.00 114.3800 114.3800 114.3800 114.3800 0.0000 Total 4 60.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 1 1000.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 6.4000 7.80%, 2021 1 1500.00 104.1677 104.1677 104.1677 104.1677 6.5350 8.20%, 2022 1 1000.00 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 6.6693 8.15%, 2022A 1 4000.00 106.1074 106.1074 106.1074 106.1074 6.6800 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 105.0600 105.0600 105.0600 105.0600 6.7018 8.40%, 2024 1 1000.00 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 108.5000 6.8629 6.97%, 2026 2 1000.00 102.2225 102.2100 102.2225 102.2163 6.6419 6.79%, 2029 4 1750.00 100.5220 100.4400 100.4400 100.4749 6.7331 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 106.3953 106.3953 106.3953 106.3953 6.8525 6.62%, 2051 1 250.00 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 7.0790 Total 14 12500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 1 50.00 101.4753 101.4753 101.4753 101.4753 7.0108 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC 2023* 2 3000.00 105.5121 105.4896 105.5121 105.5009 5.9977 8.41%, NTPC 2023* 1 79.16 112.5416 112.5416 112.5416 112.5416 6.0000 8.46%, PFC 2028 1 27.00 119.5477 119.5477 119.5477 119.5477 6.0000 8.46%, RECL 2028* 1 70.00 119.5447 119.5447 119.5447 119.5447 6.0000 Total 5 3176.16 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IRFC 2018A* 1 500.00 100.3530 100.3530 100.3530 100.3530 6.8600 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.6098 100.6098 100.6098 100.6098 7.3100 8.20%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 102.4842 102.4842 102.4842 102.4842 7.0800 7.54%, RECL 2026* 1 250.00 101.0375 101.0375 101.0375 101.0375 7.3700 Total 4 850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.32%, GUJ 2020* 1 900.00 103.7482 103.7482 103.7482 103.7482 6.9500 8.42%, GUJ 2020* 1 900.00 104.3286 104.3286 104.3286 104.3286 6.9500 8.39%, MAH 2020* 1 250.00 104.0423 104.0423 104.0423 104.0423 6.9500 8.53%, MAH 2020A* 1 250.00 104.6067 104.6067 104.6067 104.6067 6.9500 9.68%, MP 2023* 1 250.00 111.3444 111.3444 111.3444 111.3444 7.3750 7.75%, RAJ 2018* 1 100.00 100.9370 100.9370 100.9370 100.9370 6.7501 8.35%, UP 2024* 2 550.00 105.2063 105.2063 105.2063 105.2063 7.3750 Total 8 3200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 1 750.00 95.6631 95.6631 95.6631 95.6631 6.3400 Total 1 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com