Jun 28 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,997.4 56,137.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 125 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,937.4 44,387.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 69 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,060.0 11,750.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 5,000.00 6.39 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.62%, TN 2027 3,100.00 7.36 7.59%, KRN 2027B 5,200.00 7.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.02%, EXIM 2026 850.00 7.41 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.18%, PFC 2027 850.00 7.47 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2025 700.00 7.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 7.4800 8.60%, LICH 2020C* 1 200.00 103.2504 103.2504 103.2504 103.2504 7.4999 9.00%, STF 2018* 1 50.00 100.9271 100.9271 100.9271 100.9271 7.7052 8.7424%, TCFS 2018* 1 250.00 100.8294 100.8294 100.8294 100.8294 7.4641 Total 4 550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018Q (RESET) 1 30.00 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 0.0000 CFIL 2018R (RESET) 1 10.00 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 0.0000 CFIL 2018S (RESET) 1 15.00 108.3100 108.3100 108.3100 108.3100 0.0000 CFIL 2019G (RESET) 1 5.00 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 0.0000 Total 4 60.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 5000.00 100.1594 100.1594 100.1594 100.1594 6.3862 6.90%, 2019 1 150.00 100.9378 100.9378 100.9378 100.9378 6.4000 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 6.7220 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 105.1600 105.1600 105.1600 105.1600 6.8618 6.97%, 2026 1 500.00 102.0800 102.0800 102.0800 102.0800 6.6617 6.79%, 2029 4 2500.00 100.2450 100.1300 100.1300 100.1895 6.7672 7.61%, 2030 2 200.00 105.9000 105.7400 105.7400 105.8200 6.9179 8.33%, 2036 1 150.00 111.9300 111.9300 111.9300 111.9300 7.1682 8.17%, 2044 1 150.00 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 7.1982 Total 13 9400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2025* 4 700.00 103.8528 103.8328 103.8528 103.8471 7.4509 8.25%, EXIM 2025* 1 100.00 104.7146 104.7146 104.7146 104.7146 7.4500 8.02%, EXIM 2026* 2 850.00 104.2690 103.5671 103.5671 103.7735 7.4098 7.56%, EXIM 2027* 2 500.00 101.4520 101.3135 101.4520 101.3828 7.3500 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 2 100.00 103.4228 103.4228 103.4228 103.4228 7.0500 7.25%, SIDB 2020* 1 50.00 100.2262 100.2262 100.2262 100.2262 7.1400 Total 12 2300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.5640 100.5640 100.5640 100.5640 7.0041 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 108.3830 108.3830 108.3830 108.3830 7.2000 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 7.3500 7.18%, PFC 2027* 3 850.00 98.9424 98.9098 98.9098 98.9290 7.4671 7.60%, PFC 2027* 2 300.00 101.8973 101.8973 101.8973 101.8973 7.4500 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 500.00 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 7.1500 7.13%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 99.9145 99.9145 99.9145 99.9145 7.1560 7.42%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 100.6700 100.6700 100.6700 100.6700 7.1500 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 104.4264 104.4264 104.4264 104.4264 7.4400 7.54%, RECL 2026* 1 500.00 101.0570 101.0570 101.0570 101.0570 7.3670 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 350.00 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 7.4000 Total 15 3150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.63%, GUJ 2027* 4 1650.00 101.9130 101.8781 101.8781 101.8993 7.3520 6.70%, KRN 2019* 1 50.00 99.7222 99.7222 99.7222 99.7222 6.8900 8.69%, KRN 2022A* 1 500.00 105.6635 105.6635 105.6635 105.6635 7.2200 8.14%, KRN 2025* 1 250.00 104.7974 104.7974 104.7974 104.7974 7.3600 8.16%, KRN 2025* 1 150.00 104.9392 104.9392 104.9392 104.9392 7.3600 7.86%, KRN 2027* 1 500.00 103.5141 103.5141 103.5141 103.5141 7.3450 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 10 5200.00 101.7023 101.5980 101.5980 101.6328 7.3500 6.73%, MAH 2019* 1 50.00 99.7653 99.7653 99.7653 99.7653 6.8900 8.46%, MAH 2019* 1 50.00 102.4651 102.4651 102.4651 102.4651 6.8900 8.51%, MAH 2026* 1 87.35 107.2718 107.2718 107.2718 107.2718 7.3600 7.77%, PUN 2019* 1 50.00 101.4329 101.4329 101.4329 101.4329 6.8900 8.60%, TN 2023* 2 2000.00 105.9444 105.8494 105.8494 105.8969 7.3100 7.61%, TN 2027* 1 1500.00 101.6554 101.6554 101.6554 101.6554 7.3650 7.62%, TN 2027* 3 3100.00 101.7694 101.7346 101.7346 101.7430 7.3638 7.74%, TN 2027* 1 150.00 102.3728 102.3728 102.3728 102.3728 7.3900 7.85%, TN 2027* 1 250.00 103.4106 103.4106 103.4106 103.4106 7.3500 Total 31 15537.35 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 07, 2018* 1 2500.00 94.3520 94.3520 94.3520 94.3520 6.3700 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2017* 1 500.00 98.4621 98.4621 98.4621 98.4621 6.2650 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 