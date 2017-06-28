UPDATE 3-IndiGo eyes Air India stake in possible privatisation
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
Jun 28 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,997.4 56,137.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 125 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,937.4 44,387.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 69 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,060.0 11,750.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 5,000.00 6.39 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.62%, TN 2027 3,100.00 7.36 7.59%, KRN 2027B 5,200.00 7.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.02%, EXIM 2026 850.00 7.41 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.18%, PFC 2027 850.00 7.47 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2025 700.00 7.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 7.4800 8.60%, LICH 2020C* 1 200.00 103.2504 103.2504 103.2504 103.2504 7.4999 9.00%, STF 2018* 1 50.00 100.9271 100.9271 100.9271 100.9271 7.7052 8.7424%, TCFS 2018* 1 250.00 100.8294 100.8294 100.8294 100.8294 7.4641 Total 4 550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018Q (RESET) 1 30.00 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 0.0000 CFIL 2018R (RESET) 1 10.00 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 0.0000 CFIL 2018S (RESET) 1 15.00 108.3100 108.3100 108.3100 108.3100 0.0000 CFIL 2019G (RESET) 1 5.00 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 0.0000 Total 4 60.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 5000.00 100.1594 100.1594 100.1594 100.1594 6.3862 6.90%, 2019 1 150.00 100.9378 100.9378 100.9378 100.9378 6.4000 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 6.7220 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 105.1600 105.1600 105.1600 105.1600 6.8618 6.97%, 2026 1 500.00 102.0800 102.0800 102.0800 102.0800 6.6617 6.79%, 2029 4 2500.00 100.2450 100.1300 100.1300 100.1895 6.7672 7.61%, 2030 2 200.00 105.9000 105.7400 105.7400 105.8200 6.9179 8.33%, 2036 1 150.00 111.9300 111.9300 111.9300 111.9300 7.1682 8.17%, 2044 1 150.00 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 7.1982 Total 13 9400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2025* 4 700.00 103.8528 103.8328 103.8528 103.8471 7.4509 8.25%, EXIM 2025* 1 100.00 104.7146 104.7146 104.7146 104.7146 7.4500 8.02%, EXIM 2026* 2 850.00 104.2690 103.5671 103.5671 103.7735 7.4098 7.56%, EXIM 2027* 2 500.00 101.4520 101.3135 101.4520 101.3828 7.3500 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 2 100.00 103.4228 103.4228 103.4228 103.4228 7.0500 7.25%, SIDB 2020* 1 50.00 100.2262 100.2262 100.2262 100.2262 7.1400 Total 12 2300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.5640 100.5640 100.5640 100.5640 7.0041 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 108.3830 108.3830 108.3830 108.3830 7.2000 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 7.3500 7.18%, PFC 2027* 3 850.00 98.9424 98.9098 98.9098 98.9290 7.4671 7.60%, PFC 2027* 2 300.00 101.8973 101.8973 101.8973 101.8973 7.4500 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 500.00 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 7.1500 7.13%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 99.9145 99.9145 99.9145 99.9145 7.1560 7.42%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 100.6700 100.6700 100.6700 100.6700 7.1500 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 104.4264 104.4264 104.4264 104.4264 7.4400 7.54%, RECL 2026* 1 500.00 101.0570 101.0570 101.0570 101.0570 7.3670 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 350.00 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 7.4000 Total 15 3150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.63%, GUJ 2027* 4 1650.00 101.9130 101.8781 101.8781 101.8993 7.3520 6.70%, KRN 2019* 1 50.00 99.7222 99.7222 99.7222 99.7222 6.8900 8.69%, KRN 2022A* 1 500.00 105.6635 105.6635 105.6635 105.6635 7.2200 8.14%, KRN 2025* 1 250.00 104.7974 104.7974 104.7974 104.7974 7.3600 8.16%, KRN 2025* 1 150.00 104.9392 104.9392 104.9392 104.9392 7.3600 7.86%, KRN 2027* 1 500.00 103.5141 103.5141 103.5141 103.5141 7.3450 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 10 5200.00 101.7023 101.5980 101.5980 101.6328 7.3500 6.73%, MAH 2019* 1 50.00 99.7653 99.7653 99.7653 99.7653 6.8900 8.46%, MAH 2019* 1 50.00 102.4651 102.4651 102.4651 102.4651 6.8900 8.51%, MAH 2026* 1 87.35 107.2718 107.2718 107.2718 107.2718 7.3600 7.77%, PUN 2019* 1 50.00 101.4329 101.4329 101.4329 101.4329 6.8900 8.60%, TN 2023* 2 2000.00 105.9444 105.8494 105.8494 105.8969 7.3100 7.61%, TN 2027* 1 1500.00 101.6554 101.6554 101.6554 101.6554 7.3650 7.62%, TN 2027* 3 3100.00 101.7694 101.7346 101.7346 101.7430 7.3638 7.74%, TN 2027* 1 150.00 102.3728 102.3728 102.3728 102.3728 7.3900 7.85%, TN 2027* 1 250.00 103.4106 103.4106 103.4106 103.4106 7.3500 Total 31 15537.35 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 07, 2018* 1 2500.00 94.3520 94.3520 94.3520 94.3520 6.3700 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2017* 1 500.00 98.4621 98.4621 98.4621 98.4621 6.2650 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
LONDON, June 29 A sharp turn lower across risky assets just ahead of the open on Wall Street put European shares on course for their worst day since last September, with tech and sectors most sensitive to higher interest rates the biggest drags.