Nov 29
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,510.0 86,350.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 97 194
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,470.0 66,962.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 71 137
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,040.0 19,388.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 26 57
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.83%, 2018 3,700.00 8.81
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 29, 2012 4,000.00 8.82
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 23, 2012 6,000.00 8.82
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
9.45%, EXIM 2014 4,400.00 9.56
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.00%, RECL 2012 1,100.00 9.84
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.48%, RECL 2021 850.00 9.69
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.35%, HDFC 2012* 2 750.00 99.3957 99.3957 99.3957 99.3957 10.0891
9.45%, HDFC 2013* 3 450.00 99.3734 99.3634 99.3734 99.3678 10.0042
10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.3235 100.3235 100.3235 100.3235 9.9791
Total 6 1250.00
Central Government Floating Rate Bond
-------------------------------------
2020 (RESET)** 2 750.00 93.0500 93.0400 93.0400 93.0467 9.3848
Total 2 750.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
11.43%, 2015 1 500.00 108.2627 108.2627 108.2627 108.2627 8.7500
7.83%, 2018 14 3700.00 95.3000 95.2350 95.2950 95.2703 8.8134
7.80%, 2021 2 200.00 93.4625 93.4625 93.4625 93.4625 8.8383
8.79%, 2021 16 2850.00 99.8000 99.7000 99.7400 99.7404 8.8282
8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 94.6700 94.6700 94.6700 94.6700 8.8595
8.13%, 2022 3 450.00 94.8800 94.8400 94.8800 94.8600 8.8763
9.15%, 2024 9 3450.00 101.5500 101.3850 101.5350 101.4659 8.9555
8.30%, 2040 6 370.00 90.6400 90.5800 90.5800 90.6165 9.2363
Total 52 11620.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 140.00 99.4671 99.4671 99.4671 99.4671 9.7400
9.45%, EXIM 2014* 7 4400.00 99.5839 99.5715 99.5753 99.5797 9.5639
Total 8 4540.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 97.7841 97.7841 97.7841 97.7841 9.6986
9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 99.3004 99.3004 99.3004 99.3004 9.6982
9.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 100.0875 100.0875 100.0875 100.0875 9.5713
7.00%, RECL 2012* 1 1100.00 98.5511 98.5511 98.5511 98.5511 9.8395
7.75%, RECL 2012* 1 350.00 98.2932 98.2932 98.2932 98.2932 9.6413
7.60%, RECL 2013* 2 350.00 97.7358 97.7258 97.7358 97.7329 9.7146
9.48%, RECL 2021* 5 850.00 98.5605 98.4396 98.5605 98.5498 9.6931
Total 12 3250.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 02, 2012 1 2750.00 97.7875 97.7875 97.7875 97.7875 8.8799
May 11, 2012 1 500.00 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 8.7500
May 25, 2012 1 1000.00 95.9385 95.9385 95.9385 95.9385 8.7300
Mar 29, 2012 1 4000.00 97.1820 97.1820 97.1820 97.1820 8.8200
Total 4 8250.00
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Nov 02, 2012 1 350.00 92.6236 92.6236 92.6236 92.6236 8.6000
Dec 02, 2011 1 1000.00 99.9513 99.9513 99.9513 99.9513 8.8921
Sep 07, 2012 1 1000.00 93.7492 93.7492 93.7492 93.7492 8.6300
Mar 09, 2012 4 3000.00 97.6380 97.6380 97.6380 97.6380 8.8299
Oct 19, 2012 4 3000.00 92.9075 92.9075 92.9075 92.9075 8.6000
Mar 23, 2012 1 6000.00 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 8.8200
Jun 28, 2012 1 500.00 95.1853 95.1853 95.1853 95.1853 8.7500
Total 13 14850.00
* Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows :
Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon
GF CG2020 RESET 8.23%
