Nov 29 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,510.0 86,350.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 97 194 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,470.0 66,962.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 137 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,040.0 19,388.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 57 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)

(mln rupees) ---Traded value---

> 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 3,700.00 8.81 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 29, 2012 4,000.00 8.82 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 23, 2012 6,000.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)

(mln rupees) ---Traded value---

> 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.45%, EXIM 2014 4,400.00 9.56 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, RECL 2012 1,100.00 9.84 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.48%, RECL 2021 850.00 9.69 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED

TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED

TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.35%, HDFC 2012* 2 750.00 99.3957 99.3957 99.3957 99.3957 10.0891 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 3 450.00 99.3734 99.3634 99.3734 99.3678 10.0042 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.3235 100.3235 100.3235 100.3235 9.9791 Total 6 1250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 2 750.00 93.0500 93.0400 93.0400 93.0467 9.3848 Total 2 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.43%, 2015 1 500.00 108.2627 108.2627 108.2627 108.2627 8.7500 7.83%, 2018 14 3700.00 95.3000 95.2350 95.2950 95.2703 8.8134 7.80%, 2021 2 200.00 93.4625 93.4625 93.4625 93.4625 8.8383 8.79%, 2021 16 2850.00 99.8000 99.7000 99.7400 99.7404 8.8282 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 94.6700 94.6700 94.6700 94.6700 8.8595 8.13%, 2022 3 450.00 94.8800 94.8400 94.8800 94.8600 8.8763 9.15%, 2024 9 3450.00 101.5500 101.3850 101.5350 101.4659 8.9555 8.30%, 2040 6 370.00 90.6400 90.5800 90.5800 90.6165 9.2363 Total 52 11620.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 140.00 99.4671 99.4671 99.4671 99.4671 9.7400 9.45%, EXIM 2014* 7 4400.00 99.5839 99.5715 99.5753 99.5797 9.5639 Total 8 4540.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 97.7841 97.7841 97.7841 97.7841 9.6986 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 99.3004 99.3004 99.3004 99.3004 9.6982 9.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 100.0875 100.0875 100.0875 100.0875 9.5713 7.00%, RECL 2012* 1 1100.00 98.5511 98.5511 98.5511 98.5511 9.8395 7.75%, RECL 2012* 1 350.00 98.2932 98.2932 98.2932 98.2932 9.6413 7.60%, RECL 2013* 2 350.00 97.7358 97.7258 97.7358 97.7329 9.7146 9.48%, RECL 2021* 5 850.00 98.5605 98.4396 98.5605 98.5498 9.6931 Total 12 3250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 2750.00 97.7875 97.7875 97.7875 97.7875 8.8799 May 11, 2012 1 500.00 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 8.7500 May 25, 2012 1 1000.00 95.9385 95.9385 95.9385 95.9385 8.7300 Mar 29, 2012 1 4000.00 97.1820 97.1820 97.1820 97.1820 8.8200 Total 4 8250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 350.00 92.6236 92.6236 92.6236 92.6236 8.6000 Dec 02, 2011 1 1000.00 99.9513 99.9513 99.9513 99.9513 8.8921 Sep 07, 2012 1 1000.00 93.7492 93.7492 93.7492 93.7492 8.6300 Mar 09, 2012 4 3000.00 97.6380 97.6380 97.6380 97.6380 8.8299 Oct 19, 2012 4 3000.00 92.9075 92.9075 92.9075 92.9075 8.6000 Mar 23, 2012 1 6000.00 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 8.8200 Jun 28, 2012 1 500.00 95.1853 95.1853 95.1853 95.1853 8.7500 Total 13 14850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com