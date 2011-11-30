Nov 30 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,723.2 113,073.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 110 304 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,109.2 87,071.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 83 220 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,614.0 26,002.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 5,800.00 8.76 9.15%, 2024 4,550.00 8.88 7.17%, 2015 2,950.00 8.66 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NBRD 2014E 2,500.00 9.65 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015 1,000.00 9.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.22%, PFC 2012 650.00 9.58 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 100.00 99.3734 99.3734 99.3734 99.3734 10.0000 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 9.8466 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 500.00 99.5191 99.5191 99.5191 99.5191 9.8796 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 100.00 103.0457 103.0457 103.0457 103.0457 9.6697 Total 4 800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2011S (RESET) 3 7.00 107.0120 107.0120 107.0120 107.0120 15.9925 Total 3 7.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- TISCA (RESET) 1 7.00 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 10.8480 Total 1 7.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 2 750.00 93.0000 92.9900 93.0000 92.9967 9.3939 Total 2 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 1 2450.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 8.6801 7.47%, 2012 1 300.00 99.6083 99.6083 99.6083 99.6083 8.9104 7.17%, 2015 1 2950.00 95.5500 95.5500 95.5500 95.5500 8.6560 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 96.7400 96.7400 96.7400 96.7400 8.7346 7.83%, 2018 7 1050.00 95.6500 95.5000 95.5200 95.5705 8.7493 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 8.7494 8.79%, 2021 32 5800.00 100.2600 100.0200 100.2150 100.1556 8.7646 8.08%, 2022 3 500.00 95.1800 95.1600 95.1600 95.1700 8.7838 8.20%, 2022 1 50.00 95.7400 95.7400 95.7400 95.7400 8.8390 9.15%, 2024 26 4550.00 102.4100 101.8500 102.2800 102.0612 8.8780 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 9.0589 8.30%, 2040 4 300.00 91.7000 91.2100 91.7000 91.3267 9.1597 Total 79 18300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NBRD 2014E* 1 2500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.6452 Total 1 2500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.35%, HPCL 2012* 1 500.00 98.0620 98.0620 98.0620 98.0620 9.3655 9.22%, PFC 2012* 1 650.00 99.5887 99.5887 99.5887 99.5887 9.5838 8.70%, PFC 2015* 3 1000.00 97.6264 97.6264 97.6264 97.6264 9.4953 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.1843 99.1843 99.1843 99.1843 9.5983 8.70%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 94.3705 94.3705 94.3705 94.3705 9.6776 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 99.3003 99.3003 99.3003 99.3003 9.6982 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 98.9012 98.9012 98.9012 98.9012 9.5785 9.35%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 98.6639 98.6639 98.6639 98.6639 9.5788 9.35%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 98.5483 98.5483 98.5483 98.5483 9.5788 9.35%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 97.8938 97.8938 97.8938 97.8938 9.6041 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 50.00 98.5345 98.5345 98.5345 98.5345 9.6927 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 97.8800 97.8800 97.8800 97.8800 9.5816 9.45%, RECL 2013* 1 100.00 99.9634 99.9634 99.9634 99.9634 9.5303 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 98.5603 98.5603 98.5603 98.5603 9.6913 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 100.00 100.3589 100.2343 100.3589 100.2966 9.6898 Total 18 3300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.28%, WB 2021 1 59.20 100.5754 100.5754 100.5754 100.5754 9.1900 Total 1 59.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 05, 2012 1 1000.00 93.3240 93.3240 93.3240 93.3240 8.4500 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com