Dec 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,458.9 206,303.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 109 560 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,906.1 159,264.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 82 378 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,552.8 47,031.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 181 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 5,300.00 8.81 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 16, 2012 8,800.00 8.32 Nov 02, 2012 6,000.00 8.28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012 500.00 9.98 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.25%, LICH 2012 500.00 9.93 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.93%, IDFC 2012 500.00 9.93 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.7067 99.7067 99.7067 99.7067 9.9766 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.6371 99.6371 99.6371 99.6371 9.7565 9.90%, HDFC 2021A* 2 150.00 100.7250 100.7250 100.7250 100.7250 9.7697 7.25%, LICH 2012* 1 500.00 98.6089 98.6089 98.6089 98.6089 9.9322 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 9.7922 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 200.00 98.0459 98.0459 98.0459 98.0459 10.5537 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 250.00 114.3564 114.3564 114.3564 114.3564 9.3388 Total 8 1900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 150.00 108.4445 108.4445 108.4445 108.4445 9.4946 Total 1 150.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 2 1000.00 93.0800 93.0500 93.0800 93.0650 9.3832 Total 2 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 450.00 98.1975 98.1975 98.1975 98.1975 8.3905 7.17%, 2015 1 300.00 95.8200 95.8200 95.8200 95.8200 8.5677 8.07%, 2017 1 1000.00 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 8.6075 7.83%, 2018 12 2850.00 96.2500 96.0300 96.2500 96.0907 8.6391 7.80%, 2021 1 300.00 94.3500 94.3500 94.3500 94.3500 8.6923 8.79%, 2021 14 2750.00 100.7300 100.4600 100.6600 100.5634 8.7023 8.08%, 2022 3 400.00 95.6900 95.5500 95.6900 95.5800 8.7226 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 95.8900 95.8900 95.8900 95.8900 8.7223 9.15%, 2024 22 5300.00 102.8600 102.4500 102.7200 102.5990 8.8081 8.26%, 2027 1 300.00 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 94.1000 8.9660 8.30%, 2040 3 106.10 92.3200 92.2300 92.3200 92.2587 9.0609 Total 60 13806.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 300.00 99.7694 99.7694 99.7694 99.7694 9.4400 9.93%, IDFC 2012* 2 500.00 99.8818 99.8734 99.8818 99.8776 9.9302 9.20%, NBRD 2012* 1 250.00 99.5571 99.5571 99.5571 99.5571 9.7053 7.80%, NBRD 2013* 1 400.00 98.6590 98.6590 98.6590 98.6590 8.6207 8.19%, SIDB 2013* 2 500.00 99.5268 99.5268 99.5268 99.5268 8.4376 Total 7 1950.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014A 1 4.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 7.6738 Total 1 4.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2012A* 1 450.00 97.5255 97.5255 97.5255 97.5255 9.5533 Total 1 450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.3669 99.3669 99.3669 99.3669 9.5482 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 350.00 98.8801 98.8801 98.8801 98.8801 9.6013 9.33%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 99.4392 99.4392 99.4392 99.4392 9.4928 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 123.80 97.2700 97.2700 97.2700 97.2700 9.5431 8.64%, PGC 2017* 1 275.00 96.0800 96.0800 96.0800 96.0800 9.5443 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 99.5045 99.5045 99.5045 99.5045 9.5364 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 200.00 101.1676 100.7907 101.1676 100.9792 9.5797 Total 9 1098.80 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.22%, TN 2021 1 100.00 100.7692 100.7692 100.7692 100.7692 9.1000 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 250.00 97.9456 97.9456 97.9456 97.9456 8.6998 Feb 10, 2012 1 500.00 98.4370 98.4370 98.4370 98.4370 8.6501 Feb 17, 2012 1 1000.00 98.2717 98.2717 98.2717 98.2717 8.6746 Feb 24, 2012 1 100.00 98.0995 98.0995 98.0995 98.0995 8.7299 Total 4 1850.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 03, 2012 1 500.00 98.5980 98.5980 98.5980 98.5980 8.6501 May 11, 2012 1 250.00 96.3706 96.3706 96.3706 96.3706 8.7001 Total 2 750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 2 6000.00 92.9883 92.9686 92.9883 92.9785 8.2775 Oct 05, 2012 4 1000.00 93.5288 93.5288 93.5288 93.5288 8.2800 Nov 16, 2012 5 8800.00 92.7273 92.6048 92.7273 92.6694 8.3209 Oct 19, 2012 1 2000.00 93.2518 93.2518 93.2518 93.2518 8.2800 Nov 30, 2012 1 2600.00 92.4983 92.4983 92.4983 92.4983 8.2000 Total 13 20400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com