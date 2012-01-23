Jan 23 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,698.7 18,698.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 104 104 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,400.7 11,400.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 53 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,298.0 7,298.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 51 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 4,750.00 8.30 8.79%, 2021 4,200.00 8.18 8.83%, 2041 600.00 8.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2014 1,495.00 9.64 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, NBRD 2014 1,300.00 9.37 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 620.00 9.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 12 1495.00 100.4061 100.4061 100.4061 100.4061 9.6373 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 160.00 99.9348 99.9348 99.9348 99.9348 9.8064 10.20%, LICH 2014* 2 150.00 100.6893 100.6893 100.6893 100.6893 9.7914 9.90%, LICH 2016* 1 150.00 100.8988 100.8988 100.8988 100.8988 9.5953 Total 16 1955.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012B* 1 600.00 114.0193 114.0193 114.0193 114.0193 10.3442 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 2 100.00 107.3337 107.3337 107.3337 107.3337 9.3418 Total 3 700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 0.70 98.3300 98.3300 98.3300 98.3300 8.3930 7.17%, 2015 2 500.00 97.2900 97.2800 97.2900 97.2850 8.0979 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 8.1909 8.79%, 2021 18 4200.00 104.1300 103.9000 104.0500 104.0333 8.1801 8.13%, 2022 3 600.00 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 8.3137 9.15%, 2024 20 4750.00 106.7400 106.4900 106.6400 106.6353 8.2962 8.83%, 2041 3 600.00 103.4000 103.2500 103.2500 103.3208 8.5201 Total 48 10750.70 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 250.00 97.4796 97.4796 97.4796 97.4796 9.2479 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 100.6025 100.6025 100.6025 100.6025 8.8744 9.32%, NBRD 2014* 2 1300.00 99.7517 99.7517 99.7517 99.7517 9.3749 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 2 300.00 100.0000 99.9931 99.9931 99.9943 9.3662 Total 6 1950.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014A 2 23.00 98.5223 98.5000 98.5223 98.5184 7.5944 Total 2 23.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 100.00 97.8743 97.8743 97.8743 97.8743 9.5549 9.27%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 102.5693 102.5693 102.5693 102.5693 8.8482 9.55%, PFC 2015* 3 600.00 100.0379 99.9393 100.0379 99.9968 9.5364 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.1556 100.1556 100.1556 100.1556 9.3272 9.64%, PFC 2016* 3 250.00 101.0555 100.9600 100.9600 101.0173 9.3493 9.70%, PFC 2018* 5 400.00 101.8643 101.8144 101.8643 101.8425 9.3088 9.25%, PGC 2020B* 1 100.00 100.8101 100.8101 100.8101 100.8101 9.0997 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 450.00 99.8544 99.8544 99.8544 99.8544 9.3560 9.75%, RECL 2021* 8 620.00 103.0464 103.0143 103.0464 103.0361 9.2458 Total 24 2670.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 100.5550 100.5550 100.5550 100.5550 8.6349 9.04%, WB 2021 1 50.00 102.5356 102.5356 102.5356 102.5356 8.6500 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 350.00 99.1228 99.1228 99.1228 99.1228 8.5003 Apr 20, 2012 1 50.00 97.9936 97.9936 97.9936 97.9936 8.5900 Total 2 400.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 100.00 99.1177 99.1177 99.1177 99.1177 8.5502 Total 1 100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com