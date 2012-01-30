Jan 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,662.0 21,662.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 97 97 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,900.0 12,900.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 61 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,762.0 8,762.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 4,050.00 8.43 8.79%, 2021 3,650.00 8.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 1,550.00 8.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014 2,500.00 9.57 9.55%, PFC 2015 2,050.00 9.57 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.4435%, IDFC 2013 750.00 9.21 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, LICH 2012* 2 250.00 99.4594 99.4594 99.4594 99.4594 9.9878 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 50.00 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 9.8264 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 150.00 99.9397 99.9397 99.9397 99.9397 9.7147 10.15%, LTFN 2013F 1 100.00 100.3327 100.3327 100.3327 100.3327 9.9160 Total 5 550.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 350.00 94.1500 94.1000 94.1000 94.1357 9.7586 Total 2 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 8.3298 8.19%, 2020 5 450.00 99.2400 99.1000 99.1700 99.1711 8.3334 8.79%, 2021 19 3650.00 103.3700 103.0000 103.3300 103.1982 8.3024 9.15%, 2024 21 4050.00 105.7600 105.4100 105.7600 105.5773 8.4261 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 97.7000 97.6800 97.6800 97.6900 8.5485 8.97%, 2030 2 550.00 103.1900 103.0500 103.1900 103.0627 8.6359 8.83%, 2041 4 300.00 102.9000 102.7000 102.8000 102.7833 8.5686 Total 54 9200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.4435%, IDFC 2013 1 750.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.2110 9.50%, NBRD 2014* 1 190.00 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 9.5540 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 100.2198 100.2198 100.2198 100.2198 9.4599 9.40%, NBRD 2016* 1 100.00 100.3959 100.3959 100.3959 100.3959 9.2461 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 9.6507 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3809 Total 6 1890.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 2 200.00 99.3766 99.3766 99.3766 99.3766 9.4323 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 2500.00 100.0739 100.0739 100.0739 100.0739 9.5686 9.55%, PFC 2015* 7 2050.00 99.9075 99.9066 99.9066 99.9068 9.5695 8.78%, PFC 2016* 1 150.00 97.3278 97.3278 97.3278 97.3278 9.4733 9.70%, PFC 2018* 3 200.00 101.4332 101.4332 101.4332 101.4332 9.3893 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 98.9959 98.9959 98.9959 98.9959 9.3267 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 100.1284 100.1284 100.1284 100.1284 9.3129 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 400.00 98.1429 98.1429 98.1429 98.1429 9.6482 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 122.00 101.1540 101.1540 101.1540 101.1540 9.2663 9.75%, RECL 2021* 5 350.00 102.8782 102.7504 102.8782 102.7915 9.2827 Total 25 6322.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 03, 2012 1 1500.00 99.9273 99.9273 99.9273 99.9273 8.8516 Total 1 1500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 03, 2012 1 50.00 99.9281 99.9281 99.9281 99.9281 8.7541 Total 1 50.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 1 250.00 92.6164 92.6164 92.6164 92.6164 8.4100 Jan 25, 2013 2 1550.00 92.3574 92.3490 92.3574 92.3493 8.3996 Total 3 1800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com